Price Of Iron Ore Rises, Chinese Government Forbids Hoarding

Mar. 16, 2023 6:34 AM ETIron Ore Futures (SCO:COM)FSUGY, FSUMF
MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • Iron ore futures continue to climb steadily. The Singapore benchmark for iron ore futures exceeded U.S. $130 a ton on Monday.
  • What’s the reason for the price of iron ore rising? The primary explanation is that nearly everyone involved in the steel sector believes 2023 will be a good year for Chinese steel mills.
  • Whatever happens, the Chinese authorities are already taking steps to control iron ore hoarding.

The iron ore on a white background

Wlad74

Original Post

By Sohrab Darabshaw

Iron ore futures continue to climb steadily. The Singapore benchmark for iron ore futures exceeded U.S. $130 a ton on Monday. The increase was largely due to improved steel plant profitability and a positive demand forecast

This article was written by

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.59K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.