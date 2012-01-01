Direct Line: Too Much Uncertainty, Even For 5x 2019 EPS

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
8.04K Followers

Summary

  • After 2022 results on Monday, Direct Line's share price is now down 60% in the past 5 years and at 5.3x its pre-COVID 2019 EPS.
  • Direct Line made a loss in 2022, partly due to inflation and regulatory changes, but management made mistakes in Motor pricing.
  • Direct Line is making significant changes to improve its Solvency Ratio and profit margin, but visibility on future earnings is poor.
  • 2022 headwinds will continue into H1 2023. 2023 earnings will likely be depressed and the dividend is currently suspended.
  • Overall, we believe Direct Line is in the “too difficult” category for the moment and assign it a Hold rating. Avoid.
Lost on Campus

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCPK:DIISY) released full-year 2022 results on Monday (March 13), having already disclosed some headline figures in a profit warning in January. Direct Line’s share price fell 6.6% in London in the three days after results, taking its

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
8.04K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMIGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.