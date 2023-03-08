European Dividend Gems: Symrise AG

Mar. 16, 2023 7:12 AM ETSymrise AG (SYIEF)PBBIF
Jarco Vianen profile picture
Jarco Vianen
194 Followers

Summary

  • Symrise is one of the top players in the highly concentrated aroma molecules, flavours, and fragrances market.
  • Ingredients from this company are used in products we use on a daily basis, resulting in steadily increasing sales and strong margins.
  • Investors have been well rewarded since the company IPO’d in 2006 through capital gains and yearly increasing dividends.
  • I rate the stock a Hold due to the current overvaluation and antitrust investigations.

Different hair care products on wooden table

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

The investment thesis

This is the second article in my European Dividend Gems series. Today, I will discuss a very interesting under-the-radar business: Symrise AG (OTCPK:SYIEF). This company is currently part of the

Total returns for Symrise, SPY and the DAX index

Total returns for Symrise, SPY and the DAX index (Tradingview)

Segment overview

Segment overview (Investor Relations)

Sales and EBITDA development

Sales and EBITDA development (Investor Relations)

M&A history since 2012

M&A history since 2012 (Investor Relations)

Dividend and earnings per share since 2007

Dividend and earnings per share since 2007 (Investor Relations; Author)

DCF model key inputs

DCF model key inputs (Investor Relations; Author)

DCF output sensitivity analysis

DCF output sensitivity analysis (Author)

This article was written by

Jarco Vianen profile picture
Jarco Vianen
194 Followers
I’m an individual investor who is just sharing his insights to help you in your investment proces.My strategy is to buy high-quality dividend stocks at reasonable prices with the intention to hold them forever. In the proces, I always look for moats – abilities that give a business competitive advantages. I believe moats are essential for a business to generate great long-term returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.