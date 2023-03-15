Rafael_Wiedenmeier

Following the SVB Financial (SIVB) collapse, the banking confidence crisis spread to Europe to attack the weakest link, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)--a bank pressured by ongoing scandals and restructurings. The situation looks bad: shares of the Swiss lenders crashed by as much as 30% on Wednesday, while CDS spreads closed the trading day at 994.5 basis points, up 79% for the day (intermittently trading much higher).

Given such levels of panic, it may seem foolish to take a contrarian position and argue that the fear-levels have overblown rational thinking. However, reflecting on Credit Suisse' ambitions to de-risk (ongoing since a few quarters already), paired with a CHF 50 billion liquidity package provided by the Swiss National Bank, I don't believe the crisis for Credit Suisse, or the banking crisis in general, will spiral out of control.

That said, I have previously cautioned against investing in Credit Suisse stock. And although I don't think CS will go into bankruptcy, I continue to recommend that investors remain on the sideline. With such levels of media attention and investor panic, the Credit Suisse brand is changing. And it is too early to know what the new Credit Suisse brand will look like.

To learn how Credit Suisse has been doing for the past 10 years, take a look at the chart below.

Swiss National Bank Gives Vote Of Confidence And Support

If this article were a 'normal' coverage of a bank stock, I gave you insights into Credit Suisse' balance sheet. However, investors should consider that since the last reporting reference, the balance sheet composition of the Swiss lender has likely changed to such a degree that an asset/ liability analysis would probably be quite outdated. How many deposits has the bank lost? To what extend has CS lost access to the inter-bank funding market? How much has management de-risked its investment portfolio? Difficult to know ...

But, if the sole purpose of the balance sheet analysis is gaining an understanding of Credit Suisse' solvency and liquidity situation, then investors should consider that Credit Suisse adheres to rigorous benchmarks for capital, funding, liquidity, and leverage criteria. By the end of 2022, Credit Suisse had maintained a CET1 ratio of 14.1%. And, as of March 14, 2023, the bank defends an average liquidity coverage ratio of close to 150%.

Perhaps what sparked the confidence crisis for CS on Wednesday was a statement by the Saudi National Bank that the CS investor does not consider providing additional capital. But, although Saudi National Bank chairman confirmed that 'the redline for equity ownership is 9.9 [percent]' and that [the Saudi National Bank] 'will not go above that', chairman Ammar Al Khudairy also said that (emphasis added):

To our knowledge [Credit Suisse] is not looking for capital. [And] I don't think they will, honestly. They are very well capitalized.

Moreover, and most importantly, I would like to point out support from the Swiss National Bank. After connecting with Credit Suisse management, the SNB argued that the strained situation for Credit Suisse is likely not to pose a systematic risk for [Swiss] financial markets, citing CS' balance sheet strength (emphasis added):

The Swiss National Bank SNB and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA assert that the problems of certain banks in the USA do not pose a direct risk of contagion for the Swiss financial markets. The strict capital and liquidity requirements applicable to Swiss financial institutions ensure their stability. Credit Suisse meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks.

Then, a few hours later at about 2 am local time (Zurich), the Swiss National Bank backed its statement with actions--announcing a CHF 50 billion liquidity commitment to support Credit Suisse. According to an early-morning CS press release:

Credit Suisse is taking decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity by intending to exercise its option to borrow from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) up to CHF 50 billion under a Covered Loan Facility as well as a short-term liquidity facility, which are fully collateralized by high quality assets.

Credit Suisse also announced

that it is making a cash tender offer in relation to ten US dollar denominated senior debt securities for an aggregate consideration of up to USD 2.5 billion. Concurrently, Credit Suisse is also announcing a separate cash tender offer in relation to four Euro denominated senior debt securities for an aggregate consideration of up to EUR 500 million.

With that frame of reference, Credit Suisse CDS spreads, which ballooned on Wednesday, compressed sharply following the announcement--indicating that the market is buying the confidence.

In any case, the SNB has very likely the necessary resources to avoid a collapse of Credit Suisse, whether triggered by a bank run or any other factor. And the actions of Swiss central bankers hint on a firm commitment doing so, if necessary.

Credit Suisse Will Likely Never Be Credit Suisse Again

Credit Suisse is in a crisis. And although I don't believe a bankruptcy filing is imminent, given the SNB support, I caution against investing in Credit Suisse' equity--because it is close to impossible to know how the bank will look like post-crisis. A similar assessment was made by JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein, adding that:

The most likely scenario is a sale of the lender to local rival UBS. [But], an equity injection by the SNB is also a possibility as is allowing Credit Suisse to try to fix its own problems by selling a minority stake in its retail bank and using the proceeds to restructure the rest of the group.

That said, I doubt that the bank's stock will recover anytime soon, if ever. Banking is all about confidence and trust, which Credit Suisse has lost. With that frame of reference, I reiterate my statement from early October 2022:

The latest negative news environment surrounding Credit Suisse ... will likely scar the bank's reputation to such a degree that customer assets, employees, and investors will rush to find a different bank. And accordingly, it is in my opinion only a question of time until the bank shrinks itself to match its depressed x0.2 P/B multiple.

In conclusion: Buy the banking crisis; but don't buy Credit Suisse.