World Wrestling Entertainment: Upgrade To Hold

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.66K Followers

Summary

  • Vince McMahon loves his company and is also set in his ways. That is not a good combination for a potential buyer.
  • A 50% premium being sought by WWE is unlikely to come through.
  • I am upgrading the stock to a Hold but with caveats.

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES

Ethan Miller

I wrote this article in November, reviewing World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) while giving the stock a "Sell" rating. The stock went as low as $67 before the news that the company was willing to put

WWE Moving Avgs

WWE Moving Avgs (Barchart.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.66K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.