Swiss National Bank Support Steadies Market As ECB Faces Difficult Choice

Summary

  • Asia-Pacific equities continued the rout, while European stocks have stabilized, including the bank index. US equity futures are narrowly mixed.
  • The euro posted a big outside down day, trading on both sides of Tuesday's range and closing well below Tuesday's low. It has stabilized today, ostensibly helped by the Swiss move.
  • The US dollar is weaker against nearly all the G10 currencies, led by a rebounding Swiss franc (~0.6%).
  • The notable exception is the New Zealand dollar, which was punished for a much weaker-than-expected Q4 GDP (-0.6%).

Overview

The pendulum of market psychology is swinging dramatically. Amid the US banking crisis, Credit Suisse's (CS) long-running pressures percolated back to top of mind, sending ripples through the capital markets, trigging a sharp slide in the euro. SNB support

