Credit Suisse (CS) stock jumps 32% as lender secures $54B loan from Swiss National Bank. First Republic Bank (FRC) gains on report it's evaluating options including a sale. Virgin Orbit (VORB) plunges on report it's furloughing employees as it seeks funding lifeline.
