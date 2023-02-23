Sonic Automotive: Wait For H2 2023 To Re-Evaluate The Stock

Mar. 16, 2023 8:19 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
126 Followers

Summary

  • New vehicle demand remains robust but availability may be limited due to supply chain issues.
  • Used vehicle demand may face affordability headwinds, but management's focus on inventory discipline and increasing used vehicle GPUs may increase total gross profit.
  • Management's focus on permanent cost reductions, increased productivity, and structural improvements in F&I and new vehicle GPUs should propel margins higher in the long run.

Parked vehicle in concrete garage

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Overall, I would say that things are looking up for Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) in terms of demand, pricing, EchoPark improvements, and margin after 2023. However, I agree with bears that FY23 is very uncertain, which is why the current

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
126 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.