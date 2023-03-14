wakila/E+ via Getty Images

Analyst Price Targets for a Troy Ounce of Silver

A troy ounce of silver traded through Silver Futures - May 23 (SIK2023) is $21.96 at the time of writing, but analysts expect it to drop to $20.02 by the end of the current month and to $18.58 by the end of 2023.

A lower market value for silver certainly does not bode well for the profitability of companies dedicated to the production and exploration of the precious metal. Logically, with earnings being a strong driver of stock prices, investors should also expect a downturn for US-listed silver miners based on analysts' expectations for the price of silver per troy ounce.

As such, investors should consider removing some shares of the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) from their portfolios as the security tracks the share price of 32 publicly traded companies engaged in silver mining and exploration on mineral properties in developed and emerging markets.

Why Silver is Expected to Go Down

Disinflation made another important step forward as the annual inflation improved from 6.4% in January to 6% in February thanks to tighter monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve [Fed]. Comparing the latest data to the all-time high of 9.1% in June 2022, much has been done to curb the rapid rise in the price of goods and services.

But that is not enough as the annual inflation rate should be around 2% because price stability in the markets and a healthy level of employment can coexist, according to the purpose of the Fed's mission as a major player in the US and the world economy.

The US Federal Reserve will almost certainly have to raise interest rates again to combat high inflation. On March 22, the Fed is due to make another rate decision and, according to traders, a 47.5-50 basis points hike has an 83.4% probability, while a 45-47 basis points hike has a 16.6% probability, as of this writing.

Further monetary tightening of this nature will result in promised yields on fixed-income securities being revised upwards as issuers continue to raise capital to meet their funding needs. Rising interest rates combined with the ongoing disinflationary process are causing real interest rates to widen, making fixed-income securities more attractive to investors than silver, which offers no yield. In such circumstances, the opportunity cost of holding fixed-income assets instead of silver is small, while it would be high if silver were held instead of fixed-income assets.

Silver's safe-haven status during the economic uncertainty is unlikely to be enough this time around to spur demand, which will instead be more focused on fixed-income securities such as bonds.

This trend will not be positive for precious metals prices nor for the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF, which tracks companies in the silver industry.

How Changes in the Price Per Ounce of Silver Affect the Market Value of SLVP

The first thing to note is the strong correlation that exists between the two variables assumed by the model graphically shown below.

The market prices of silver and SLVP develop very similarly over time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Therefore, if silver prices are expected to fall over the next few months, shares of the SLVP fund should follow the same trend.

The following model determines how the market price of a share of the SLVP fund changes on average as the market price of an ounce of silver varies, where silver is the independent variable [input] while SLVP is the dependent variable [output] from an assumed linear relationship between the two securities.

The model is run over the last 12 months of trading of the two securities in their respective markets and not further back in time. This choice is based on the notion that markets are likely to perform more similarly to the past 12 months than to more distant periods in the past. The market determinants of macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical issues over the past 12 months could potentially persist into 2023 and part of 2024.

The analysis is based on the daily returns of the two securities over the past period from Feb. 15, 2022, through March 14, 2023. It says that on average one percentage change in the daily return of silver produces approximately 1.02 percentage change in the daily return of SLVP.

While the coefficient of determination, more commonly R2, is 49%. This value means that the chosen statistical model represents the studied phenomenon (whether and how silver affects SLVP) acceptably and can therefore be used as a tool for making forecasts.

Therefore, if analysts are forecasting a 15.4% decline in the price of an ounce of silver before the end of the current year, the market price of SLVP shares should trend down at about the same rate.

About iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and its Performance Versus the Benchmark index and Versus Silver Futures

A position in the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (or SLVP) gives exposure to companies that derive their income from the exploration and mining of silver and other metals.

The table below shows the performance of the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF on an average annual, cumulative and calendar year basis (from 2018 to 2022), as of Feb. 28, 2023.

Data source: ishares.com

The table below instead shows the performance of silver futures over the past several sub-periods through Feb. 28, 2023.

Data source: Investing.com

In relation to silver futures, the cumulative returns were calculated according to the formula recommended by Investopedia.

Regarding SLVP, total return represents changes in net asset value [NAV] and considers distributions paid by the fund, the company informs on its website.

Furthermore, SLVP says that from August 10, 2020, market price returns are calculated based on the closing price and taking into account the fund's distributions. Prior to August 10, 2020, market price returns were calculated based on the mid-market share price and taking into account any distributions paid by the fund. The mid-market share price is calculated as the average of the bid-ask prices at 16:00 ET when most funds display the NAV.

The company notes that ‘after-tax pre-liquidation’ means “after-tax return on distributions. Assuming fund shares were not sold.”

The company notes that ‘after-tax post liquidation’ means an “after-tax return on distributions and shares of the fund sold”.

The fund pays semi-annual distributions. It paid $0.009621 per share on December 19, 2022, and $0.056788 per share on June 15, 2022. The fund provides a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.65% as of this writing.

The table below illustrates the growth rate of the distribution of the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF over the last few years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund launched on January 31, 2012, and implies an expense ratio of 0.39% including fees payable to the manager of the fund. SLVP wins the competition with the peer group in terms of a more favorable expense ratio.

The fund has total assets under management [AUM] of approximately $183.80 million.

The fund manages 32 positions. The first 10 positions are sorted by market value/weight as shown in the screenshot below.

Data source: ishares.com

These holdings together make up 72.05% of total assets, which are almost entirely represented by stocks.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Is on The Stock Market

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is a publicly traded security and its shares (17.7 million is the volume of total shares outstanding) are traded on the Cboe BZX Exchange (formerly known as the BATS Exchange). The exchange is located in the United States while regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority [FINRA].

At the start of trading on March 15, the fund was trading at $10.59 per share, while its net asset value [NAV] per share was $10.38.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares are trading above the 200-day simple moving average line. Shares are approximately on par with the 100- and 50-day simple moving average line. Shares are also trading below the middle point of the 52 Week Range of $7.86 to $15.72.

Why Consider Softening the Position in SLVP

As we have seen, macroeconomic conditions are not predicting a rise in silver prices, quite the contrary. Under pressure from the US Federal Reserve's tightening monetary policy, the precious metal should form lower prices going forward.

Analysts are even forecasting a lower price per ounce of silver and as the SLVP fund has a positive and very strong correlation to the commodity, with the latter expected to fall, the fund should not fare very well.

A look at past performance shows that, when the precious metal underperformed, the fund caused shareholders to lose significant ground.

Investors should therefore not only refrain from increasing their exposure to the silver industry (and therefore the price of silver) through the SLVP fund, but also consider reducing their holdings and freeing up some cash. They may want to use the proceeds to take advantage of higher yields on fixed-income assets as the policy of raising interest rates continues as long as elevated inflation needs to be tackled.

For SLVP to be attractive, it needs a bullish scenario for silver prices. This would occur when investors flock to the precious metal because they need a hedge against headwinds from a negative economic spell like a recession.

A sharp slowdown in economic activity cannot be ruled out, but neither economists nor politicians in the economies of post-industrial societies currently believe in the existence of such a risk.

The following trends in key economic indicators seem to confirm the beliefs of economists and policymakers.

US business activity rears its head in February, ending several months of contraction. Consumers are anticipating an improving outlook over current conditions while the economy continues to surprise market forecasts and create jobs at a rate befitting a growing economy.

Conclusion

With silver prices expected to trade below current levels, SLVP shares, which represent holdings of silver and metals miners and explorers, are unlikely to perform satisfactorily this year.

Investors may want to free up some cash to invest in fixed-income securities. The situation for 2023 continues to evolve as continued rate hikes to fight inflation will favor fixed-income securities such as bonds over safe-haven silver and silver-backed securities, including SLVP.