Biogen And Eisai's Leqembi: A Dose Of Reality For Alzheimer's Disease

Mar. 16, 2023 8:45 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)ESALY
Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • More than likely the Food and Drug Administration will grant full approval to Leqembi in July which should boost Biogen and Eisai's stock value.
  • If the FDA grants full approval, Medicare has indicated that it will expand coverage for the drug.
  • Biogen and Eisai compared APOE4 carriers (with one and two copies of the gene) and non-carriers against the combined placebo decline rather than against the placebo decline for each group.
  • Doing the latter would probably have revealed that non-carriers barely experienced any benefit from the drug.
  • APOE4 carriers show some slowing in decline, but face substantial risks from Leqembi including potential brain bleeds and swelling that can result in death.

Mirage on dry sand in Sahara Desert

Ablestock.com/AbleStock.com via Getty Images

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) are confident that the FDA will grant full approval for Leqembi for Alzheimer's disease in July of this year. Despite pressures from the Alzheimer's Association and from various senators

How ApoE4 affects the progression of early Alzheimer's disease

Progression rates of ApoE4 carriers versus non-carriers (Original Research Radiology)

This article was written by

Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.32K Followers
Retired history instructor. Alzheimer's disease researcher for the past decade.My goal is to give investors solid advice based on the mechanisms of action of Alzheimer's drugs.  This advice is informed by  a background in biology (conservation, ecology, evolution, environmental science, and biochemistry) and seventeen years of a very in depth review of the research on Alzheimer's disease.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.