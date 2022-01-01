Nuvei: 2022 Earnings And Valuation Update

Mar. 16, 2023 8:51 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI), NVEI:CAADYEY, FISV, PYPL, SQ, ADYYF
Stephen Frampton profile picture
Stephen Frampton
507 Followers

Summary

  • Nuvei Corporation reported solid earnings for 2022 despite tough comps and upbeat guidance for 2023 despite tough macro.
  • It's possible to have misgivings about the unproven management, but the business fundamentals are strong and growing.
  • The valuation has increased from bargain basement to undemanding.
  • Nuvei now competes with other investment ideas, rather than being a clear favorite, but remains a good pick given appropriate sizing.

Watching soccer game at home

svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction:

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) recently reported earnings for 2022, and since then the stock has risen dramatically, from around $33 USD per share to $40. When I first began covering Nuvei, it

Nuvei growth targets

Growth target for revenue decreased 10% since the last earnings report (Investor Presentation)

Nuvei stock buybacks

Highlighted in red is the stock buybacks (Investor Presentation)

Nuvei net income and EBITDA

In the appendix at the back is how much share-based compensation is used, offsetting the stock buyback (Investor Presentation)

Nuvei vs peers Margins

A useful chart regarding margins of payment companies (Short Report)

Nuvei volume, sales, and margins

Nuvei grows everything, volume, sales, and margins. It's a hugely profitable growth stock. Ideal (Investor Presentation)

Nuvei financial outlook

The outlook takes into account the acquisition that closed in 2023, that's why in the fine print they mention the 28% organic growth, as they're trying to highlight that they are not an acquisition story (Investor Presentation)

Nuvei fundamental growth

Readers will note the sudden uptick in 2023 expectations. While some of this is due to the acquisition closing, much of it will be organic (Author's table)

Nuvei revenue and adjusted EBITDA

Up and to the right, this what we like to see. (Author's Graph)

NVEI stock valuation

Nothing demanding about the valuation of Nuvei, despite the recent run-up (Author's Calculations)

I am self-teaching investing through reading, studying, and practice. I have a long time horizon with a Canadian skew. My favourite investing books are "One Up on Wall Street," by Peter Lynch, "100 to 1 in the Stock Market," by Thomas Phelps and Chris Mayers' update to that book, "100 Baggers." I also appreciate Thomas Hayes from Hedgefundtips.com for modeling professional investing week by week.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVEI:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

