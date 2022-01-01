VPL: Asia Pacific Equities A Value Despite A Bearish Near-Term Chart Feature

Summary

  • The Far East region tends to perform well following the Fed's final rate cut, data shows.
  • I am bullish on VPL based on its low valuation, but a near-term technical pattern makes me cautious.
  • Thus, a 'buy the dip' strategy may work best right now, but buyers should stand ready to pull the trigger given high volatility.

The Fed’s final rate hike has likely moved a whole lot closer. In fact, I believe the FOMC could already be done with its rate-increase cycle. The probability of no change in the Effective Federal Funds target rate

Is the Final Rate Hike Already In?

Asia (ex-Japan) Tends to Rally Hard Post-Final Fed Hike

VPL: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

VPL Country Exposure

VPL: Seasonal Tailwinds Blowing Starting Today

VPL: Bearish Short-Term Head & Shoulder Pattern In Play

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

