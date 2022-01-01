gorodenkoff

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is struggling, as it continues to find it difficult to grow revenue while generating a profit. While its last earnings report showed some progress in that regard, it looks like it's still going to operate at a loss over the next two to three years.

It has produced some wins that have boosted its pipeline to approximately $700 million, but a lot of that is spread over a period of three years, and there's no certainty that its customers are going to bring those projects into production anytime soon. As a matter of fact, some aren't expected to launch until 2024 and 2025.

The major challenge for SQNS is in turning a profit, and while it's welcome that it's gaining some wins, the company has to prove it can increase revenue while lowering costs, in order to finally become profitable. Until it does so, I see it continuing to struggle to find support for its share price, which is currently trading slightly above its 52-week low, and with the first half of 2023 looking to be moderate in potential growth, I see it probably testing its 52-week low.

In this article, we'll look at its recent numbers, the catalysts that are driving the potential growth of the company, and why it has a way to go before it starts to turn a profit.

TradingView

Some of the numbers

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.9 million, compared to revenue of $13.8 million revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 15.2 percent, but missing by $0.35 million. It was down $0.60 million from the $16.5 million in revenue generated in the third quarter of 2022, down 3.7 percent. The drop in revenue was attributed to lower license revenue.

Full year revenue for 2022 was $60.6 million, compared to full year revenue for 2021 of $50.9 million. The increase in revenue annually came from an increase in licensing revenue during the entirety of the period.

License and services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.9 million, compared to $6.89 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Product revenue in the reporting period was $5 million, compared to product revenue of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Massive IoT product sales accounted for almost all of product revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022.

With licensing revenue increasing as an overall percentage of sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, it resulted in a gross margin of 75.3 percent, compared to 57.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. With the decline in licensing revenue in the third quarter of 2022, it resulted in a 2.3 percent drop in gross margin, which came in at 77.6 percent in that quarter. Gross margin for full year 2022 was 71 percent, compared to 53.4 percent in full year 2021.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $12 million, compared to gross profit of $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $12.8 million.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was -($5) million, or -$(.10) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of -$(7.7) million, -$(0.21) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss for full year 2022 was -$(9) million, or -$(0.20) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of -$(20.3) million, or -$(0.55) per diluted share for full year 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of calendar 2022 were $5.67 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $4.84 million at the end of calendar 2021.

As for Q1 2023 guidance, management stated that one major customer has excess inventory, which when combined with delays in some of the project launches of some of its design wins and seasonally lower business activity, will result in revenue to be about $12 million in the first quarter of 2023, with gross margin of 70 percent. Consensus for Q1 2023 is for revenue of $14.88 million.

If the excess inventory remains in play for some time and product launch delays continue on into the second quarter of 2023, the company could not only underperform in the first half of the year but struggle to meet performance expectations for the full year.

Catalysts to watch

Probably the biggest catalyst for SQNS is the closing of its 5G licensing deal for its Taurus 5G platform, which is valued at over $50 million.

The deal includes revenue from licensing over three years, and once its Taurus platform begins to be shipped to customers, it'll include royalty payments for up to 10 years. The benefits of the deal have already started to have an impact on the company, with management stating it helped boost revenue in the second half of 2022 while widening gross margin and reducing its net loss during that time period.

It'll need all of that and more in order to generate profits because where SQNS really underperforms is with its net income margin (TTM), which stood at -(14.88) percent, compared to the sector median of 2.92 percent. Based upon earnings estimates over the next three years, it appears net income margin and other bottom-line metrics are going to remain under pressure, as the company continues to struggle to grow revenue at a profit.

Seeking Alpha

Another recent launch from the company is Calliope 2, the second-generation Cat 1 chip of the company. According to management, that helped boost the product pipeline of the company by over $700 million. Approximately 30 percent of its pipeline is in its Cat 1 Calliope 2 platform.

Management expects this to be the next growth lever of the company in its products segment. The company believes Calliope 2 could double its "addressable Massive IoT market."

Another potentially long-term catalyst for the company is the smart meter. They represent over 40 percent of the pipeline wins. SQNS has nine customers in metering, with the bulk of them being Tier 1 players, and the company thinks it can grow market share to over 40 percent over the next ten years or so. According to management, there are a couple of metering projects in mass production in 2023, with several others planned to launch in the year. There are a few more projected to launch in 2024, and even more in the first half of 2025.

Based on its pipeline, the company sees annual revenue surpassing $100 million. At the time of its earnings report, the company had under 20 percent of its pipeline wins in full production. It expects to launch approximately 45 percent more in 2023, and the remaining 35 percent or so in 2024.

Management believes it can achieve the $100 million in revenue mark as early as 2025 by helping its existing customer base push its projects into production.

Conclusion

All the catalysts appear impressive at a cursory glance, but I do see some challenges there. First, as already mentioned, generating revenue is one thing, generating revenue at a profit is something totally different. SQNS has yet to prove it can do so on a consistent and sustainable basis.

The other thing is concerning, the time it'll take to get the full benefit of the company's pipeline, assuming the bulk of it remains in play, and that is, its customers are going to move at the pace they believe is best for them, and with high interest rates, the higher cost of capital, and ongoing supply chain challenges, the time frame of the projects going into production could easily be disrupted and pushed even further ahead.

With little cash on hand and the higher cost of capital, I see the company continuing to struggle for some time on the bottom line, which could produce some significant problems for the company over the next two to three years, especially if the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates high, even after making a pivot.