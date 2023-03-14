Fortuna Silver: Impairments And Rising Costs Overshadow Seguela Progress

Summary

  • Fortuna Silver Mines continues to be one of the worst-performing precious metals names in the sector, down ~65% from its highs above $9.00 per share.
  • I attribute the underperformance to rising costs across its portfolio, negative surprises at its recently acquired Yaramoko Mine, and worsening sentiment around some jurisdictions where it operates.
  • Unfortunately, despite this decline, I still don't see the stock as undervalued, with it trading near 1.0x P/NAV, a premium compared to many other Tier-2/Tier-3 jurisdiction gold producers.
  • Although a rising tide (precious metals prices) will lift all boats and Seguela nearing commissioning is a positive, I see Seguela as a bandage for a mediocre portfolio, and I continue to see Fortuna Silver Mines as an inferior way to play the sector.

Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

The Q4/FY2022 earnings season for the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is nearing its end, and it was a disappointing year overall. While several companies delivered on production, several producers missed cost guidance, many by a country mile, like

Seguela Project

Seguela Project (Company Website)

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Metals Production

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Metals Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Yaramoko Mine - Operating Metrics

Yaramoko Mine - Operating Metrics (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Revenue

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Yaramoko & Lindero - All-in Sustaining Costs Per Ounce

Yaramoko & Lindero - All-in Sustaining Costs Per Ounce (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

San Jose/Caylloma - AISC Margins & FY2023 Outlook

San Jose/Caylloma - AISC Margins & FY2023 Outlook (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortuna Silver - Valuation Relative to Peers

Fortuna Silver - Valuation Relative to Peers (Company Presentation)

Fortuna Silver - Declining Reserve Profile - Silver Ounces

Fortuna Silver - Declining Reserve Profile - Silver Ounces (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

