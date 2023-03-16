LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 9:33 AM ETLENSAR, Inc. (LNSR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lee Roth - Burns McClellan

Nick Curtis - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Staab - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for your participation. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call will be recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lee Roth of Burns McClellan. Mr. Roth, please go ahead.

Lee Roth

Thanks, Joanna. Good morning, and once again, welcome to the LENSAR Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Earlier today we issued a press release providing an overview of our financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.lensar.com.

Joining me on the call today is Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of LENSAR, who will review the company's recent business and operational progress. Following his comments, Tom Staab, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide an overview of our company's financial highlights before we turn the call back over to the operator to facilitate answering any questions you might have.

Before I turn it over to management, I'd like to remind you that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, unaudited and forward-looking financial information as well as information on the company's future performance and/or achievements. These statements are subject to unknown and known risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied on this conference call. You should not place any undue reliance on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.