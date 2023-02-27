Bath & Body: Daniel Loeb Scores A Win

Mar. 16, 2023 10:36 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Marketplace

Summary

  • Daniel Loeb, who leads Third Point, sent a strongly worded letter to Bath & Body Works last month revealing that his hedge fund plans to launch a board challenge.
  • Mr. Loeb was pushing Bath & Body to appoint his close ally Munib Islam to the Board – a request that was denied by the company.
  • On March 6, Bath & Body appointed Thomas Kuhn to the Board, and there is reason to believe that the company's capital allocation policy is up for a few changes.
  • The company has a long runway for growth, and the activist approach of Third Point may accelerate its growth in the coming years.
  • Investors, however, will have to deal with some challenges in 2023.
  • I do much more than just articles at Leads From Gurus: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Bath and Body Works storefront and parking lot in Houston TX.

Brett_Hondow

At Leads From Gurus, we keep a close eye on guru activities to uncover investment opportunities and also to validate our thesis for certain companies. Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) caught our attention with billionaire investor

Sales per average selling square foot of Bath & Body Works

Statista

Expert Insights from Investing Gurus to Supercharge Your Portfolio

At Leads From Gurus, we offer a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to help investors identify profitable investment opportunities and build a successful portfolio.

  • Gain access to top investing guru insights and strategies.
  • Improve your investment returns with our model portfolios.
  • Learn from our expert team of analysts.
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest market trends and developments.
  • Join a community of like-minded investors.

Act now to secure the launch discount!



    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    9.87K Followers
    Investing made easy with guru-inspired insights

    I am an investment analyst with 7 years of experience in financial markets. I specialize in U.S. equities and incorporate a top-down approach to identify developing macro-level trends and the companies that would benefit from such trends. I am a strong believer that the best investment opportunities could be found in under-covered equities. Please click the "Follow" button to get timely updates on new articles.

    I am the founder of Leads From Gurus, a Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha that focuses on uncovering alpha-generating opportunities.

    I currently work with leading financial publications including Refinitiv, Seeking Alpha, ValueWalk, and GuruFocus.

    I'm a CFA level 3 candidate, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI, UK), and a candidate in the Chartered Wealth Manager program.

    During my free time, I enjoy reading.



    Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.