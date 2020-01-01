2 Dividend-Growing Regional Banks To Buy In The Banking Panic

Mar. 16, 2023 10:43 AM ETFRC, KRE, SPY, XLF, BHB, PB
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Marketplace

Summary

  • Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank didn't collapse because of bad loans. They collapsed because of a certain form of financial mismanagement.
  • During the speculative tech boom of 2021, deposits at venture capital-focused SVB and crypto-friendly Signature soared, leading the bank managers to invest in long-term government securities.
  • Those long-term government securities cratered in value as interest rates rose, and when depositors wanted their money out, the banks had to sell at steep losses.
  • Bar Harbor Bank and Prosperity Bank are two examples of solid, lower-risk regional banks.
  • Both banks have solid dividend growth track records spanning about two decades.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Piggy Bank,3d Render

Sezeryadigar

In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank (and subsequent Signature Bank) collapse, investors seem to be selling regional bank stocks first and asking questions later.

In the last month, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has slid

Chart
Data by YCharts

Venture capital deposits

Chartr

investment securities losses

FDIC

BHB markets

BHB February 2023 Presentation

PB markets

PB Q4 2022 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

BHB deposits

BHB February 2023 Presentation

PB deposits

PB Q4 2022 Presentation

BHB securities maturities

BHB 2022 10-K

PB securities portfolio

PB Q4 2022 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

PB dividend growth record

PB Q2 2022 Presentation

With Better Information, You Get Better Results…

At High Yield Landlord, We spend thousands of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching real assets like REITs, infrastructure, pipelines, and renewable energy for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

  • We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

  • We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members.

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.34K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

My adult life can be broken out into three distinct phases. In my early 20s, I earned a bachelor's degree in Cinema & Media Arts (emphasis in screenwriting), but I hated working in Hollywood. Too much schmoozing and far too much traffic. So, after leaving California, I earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Western State Colorado University. I loved writing fiction, but it didn't pay the bills.

In my mid-20s, I became a real estate agent and gained some very valuable experience in residential and commercial real estate. But my passion for writing never went away.

Now, in my early 30s, I write for Jussi Askola's excellent marketplace service, High Yield Landlord, as well as its sister service, High Yield Investor. I also perform freelance research for a family office that owns and manages over 40 net lease commercial properties in Texas and Arkansas. Writing about finance and investing scratches that creative itch while paying the bills - the best of both worlds.

I'm a Millennial with a long-term horizon and am fascinated with the magic of compound interest and dividend growth investing. I also have an interest in macroeconomic trends, though I am but an amateur in that field.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHB, PB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.