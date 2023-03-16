Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 9:50 AM ETIterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Barrett - SVP, Legal Affairs

Corey Fishman - CEO

Judy Matthews - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Yip - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Iterum Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update. My name is Charlie, and I'll be coordinating the call today. You will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand over to your host, Louise Barrett, SVP, Legal Affairs to begin. Louise, please go ahead.

Louise Barrett

Thank you, Charlie. Good morning, and welcome to Iterum Therapeutics fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and business update conference call.

A press release of our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results were issued earlier this morning and can be find on our website. We are joined this morning by Corey Fishman, CEO; and Judy Matthews, CFO. Corey will provide some opening remarks. Judy will provide details of our financial results and then we'll open the lines for Q&A.

Before I begin, I would like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements concerning our plans, strategies and prospects for our business, including the development therapeutic and massive potential sulopenem, the timing, conduct, progress and results of our ongoing REASSURE clinical trial, the expected timing of resubmission of our NDA, the term and coverage provided by our patent and other intellectual property rights and the sufficiency of our cash resources.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including uncertainties inherent in the design, initiation and conduct of clinical development, including the REASSURE clinical trial, the availability and timing of data from the REASSURE

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.