Aimia (AIMFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 10:32 AM ETAimia Inc. (AIMFF), AIM.PRA:CA, AIM:CA, AIM.PRC:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

Aimia Inc. (OTCPK:AIMFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Mittleman - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Lehman - President

Steven Leonard - Chief Financial Officer

Albert Matousek - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lopez - TD Securities

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Aimia Inc. fourth quarter 2022 results conference call.

At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star, zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Albert Matousek, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Albert Matousek

Thank you Michelle, and welcome everyone to this morning’s call. Today’s presentation is available on SEDAR and our website.

Before we get underway, I would like to remind everyone to review our forward-looking statements and the cautions and risk factors pertaining to the statements.

My name is Albert Matousek, Head of IR and Communications. With me on the call today are speakers Phil Mittleman, Aimia’s CEO, Michael Lehman, our President, and Steve Leonard, our CFO. Phil will begin with the strategic highlights, followed by Michael who will cover the performance of our investments before handing the call over to Steve to take you through the results of the quarter. We’ll have time for your questions at the end.

In addition to our earnings release and investor slides for the quarter, we have also posted an updated presentation on the Tufropes acquisition, which we expect to close tomorrow.

With that, let me hand it over to Phil.

Phil Mittleman

Thanks Albert, and good morning to everyone on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.