Just Eat's ADR To Disappear - What Can Investors Do?

Mar. 16, 2023 11:36 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY)TKAYF
Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
Marketplace

Summary

  • Quite what you should do is up to you, but something really should be done.
  • The Just Eat/Grubhub ADR program is about to end. Owners should therefore do something.
  • This applies to JTKWY - other instruments are not affected.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Forsaken Value and Yield. Learn More »

Grubhub bag on a delivery bike on a street in Manhattan, New York, USA.

Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is an instrument change

This is one of those instrument changes that we need to keep on top of. So, not a particular recommendation to invest in or not invest in this particular company, Just Eat

We like the nuts and bolts of things as well as the big pictures.

This article was written by

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.47K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.