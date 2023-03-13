Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF: Fasten Your Seatbelts

Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • Traditional risk-on/risk-off behavior is making a comeback.
  • Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s earnings profile is weak, but its qualities as a defensive asset may come in handy.
  • The diminishing effects of the “higher for longer” narrative could reflect well on utilities.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Lead-Lag Report: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Energy lecture screen

Laurence Dutton

Accidents hurt, but safety doesn't. - Anonymous

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY), is a low-cost (expense ratio of just 0.08%), and stable (annual turnover ratio of just 3%) exchange-traded fund ("ETF") which gives you access to a portfolio of U.S.-based utility

Chart

Instagram

Tweet

Twitter

Tweet

Twitter

Tweet

Twitter

Chart

YCharts

Tweet

Twitter


Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets

Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late.

That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future.

My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most.

Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

This article was written by

Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
27.46K Followers
Anticipate Corrections and Volatility with Award Winning Research
5x Dow & Founders Award Winner. Risk-On/Off $RORO, Junk-On/Off $JOJO, & $ATACX Portfolio Manager. Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, & Bear Markets With The Lead-Lag Report. Sign Up For 2 Weeks Free.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.