Caesarstone: Healthy Prospects At A Cheap Valuation

Mar. 16, 2023 12:02 PM ETCaesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)
DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
11 Followers

Summary

  • Caesarstone’s revenue in 2023 should be impacted due to volume declines, partially offset by the carryforward pricing.
  • I believe the company's profitability, which has been declining in recent years, should begin to improve.
  • Based on my DCF calculations and relative valuation, the stock is undervalued.

New Kitchen

EJ-J/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) should continue to experience weak demand in the residential market, which should impact revenues in 2023. Despite these challenges, the company's margins, which have been in decline in recent years, should improve in 2023 and

revenue growth

Caesarstone’s revenue growth chart

margins chart

CSTE’s adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from CSTE)

Balance sheet data

Balance sheet data (10-K)

Balance sheet data

Balance sheet data (10-K)

WACC Calculation

WACC Calculation (Created by DzD Analysis using Alpha Spread)

DCF Calculation

DCF Calculation (Created by DzD Analysis using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
11 Followers
My degree is in mechanical engineering, but I work as an equity research analyst. I'm using my expertise to research companies in the industrial sector. I am passionate about stock market and currently pursuing CFA. Previously contributed under GS Analytics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.