Snam S.p.A. (SNMRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 11:21 AM ETSnam S.p.A. (SNMRF), SNMRY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

Snam S.p.A. (OTCPK:SNMRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francesca Pezzoli - Head of Investor Relations

Stefano Venier - Chief Executive Officer

Luca Passa - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fernando Garcia - RBC

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Jose Ruiz Fernandez - Barclays

Mark Freshney - Credit Suisse

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America

Stefano Gamberini - Equita

Davide Candela - Intesa Sanpaolo

Bartlomiej Kubicki - Societe Generale

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Snam Full Year 2022 Consolidated Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Francesca Pezzoli, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Francesca Pezzoli

So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Snam full year 2022 consolidated results. Today presentation will be hosted by our CEO, Stefano Venier and by our CFO, Luca Passa. In the presentation, Stefano will provide an overview of the results and the key highlights and strategic achievement of the period. Luca will walk you through the financial performance, then back to Stefano for closing remarks and finally the usual Q&A session.

And now let me handover to Stefano.

Stefano Venier

Thank you, Francesca and good morning also from me. I'm on Slide 2. In 2022 we operated in an extremely volatile environment, both in terms of energy markets and macro situation. However, we managed to deliver another set of solid financial results despite being the year of the weighted average cost of capital review applied since January 1st.

We made significant progress across several business KPIs in both gas infrastructure, as

