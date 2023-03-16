Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 11:34 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vinnie Sinisi - SVP, Finance and CAO

Virginia Drosos - CEO

Joan Hilson - CFO, Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Signet Jewelers' Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand you to your host Vinnie Sinisi, Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer to begin. Please go ahead.

Vinnie Sinisi

Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter earnings conference call. On the call today are Signet’s CEO, Gina Drosos; and Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer, Joan Hilson.

During today’s presentation, we will make certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. We urge you to read the risk factors, cautionary language and other disclosure in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

During the call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For further discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, investors should review the news release we posted on our website at www.signetjewelers.com/investors.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Gina.

Virginia Drosos

Thanks to all of you for joining us today. Let me begin by thanking our entire Signet team for delivering on our commitments, their dedication

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.