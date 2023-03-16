Waste Management, Inc. (WM) JPMorgan Industrials Conference Call Transcript

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) JPMorgan Industrials Conference March 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Morris - EVP & COO

Rafael Carrasco - SVP, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Yee - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stephanie Yee

All right. Good morning. Thank you for being here. My name is Stephanie Yee, I'm the lead equity research analyst covering waste services at JPMorgan. And today, we are very pleased to have with us Waste Management or WM. We have CEO, John Morris, and then SVP of Field Operations, Rafe Carrasco. Thank you for being here.

John Morris

Thanks for having us.

Rafael Carrasco

Good to be here.

Stephanie Yee

So just a very brief background. WM is the largest solid waste company, landfill operator and recycler in the U.S. or in North America actually. WM operates in an attractive industry with disciplined pricing and meaningful free cash flow generation. WM posted almost $20 billion in revenues in 2022 and has a market cap of $62 billion. So for this session, we're doing a fireside chat, and we'll leave some time at the end for any questions from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stephanie Yee

So maybe we can start off some of the key trends that you're seeing in the business. What are some key indicators that you're monitoring in this environment?

John Morris

Well, I think when you look at the portfolio within WM, we see some leading indicators, we see some lagging indicators. But overall, I think what you saw in the back half of the year, with some moderation in other channels in terms of overall volume.

We've made some intentional moves in our residential line of business to trade off some volume where we've seen margin compression, which has been even further pressured frankly by what's

