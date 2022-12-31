Eoneren

Investment Overview - Vertex Success Built On Cystic Fibrosis Franchise

Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a $76bn market cap, commercial stage pharmaceutical company based in the biotech heartland of Boston, Massachusetts.

The company's success in growing revenues from $580m in 2014, to $8.9bn in FY22 has been based almost entirely around the success of its Cystic Fibrosis franchise. In its most recent 2022 10K submission, Vertex defines Cystic Fibrosis ("CF") as follows:

CF is a life-shortening genetic disease caused by a defective or missing CFTR protein resulting from mutations in the CFTR gene. To develop CF, children must inherit two defective CFTR genes, which are referred to as alleles; one allele is inherited from each parent. The vast majority of patients with CF carry at least one F508del mutation. The F508del mutation results in a defect in the CFTR protein in which the CFTR protein does not reach the surface of the cells in sufficient quantities and does not adequately transport chloride ions. The absence of working CFTR proteins results in poor flow of salt and water into and out of cells in a number of organs, including the lungs. As a result, thick, sticky mucus builds up and blocks the passages in many organs, leading to a variety of symptoms. In particular, mucus builds up and clogs the airways in the lungs, causing chronic lung infections and progressive lung damage.

Today, Vertex markets and sells 6 different therapies indicated for treatment of CF. KALYDECO, a formulation of ivacaftor, a potentiator of CFTR that can help improve the function of defective CFTR - was the company's first ever approved therapy, in 2012, and earned $553m of revenues in FY22.

ORKAMBI is a combination of lumacaftor and ivacaftor - another CFTR protein potentiator that stimulates an increase in chloride ion flow - that was developed by Vertex and approved in 2015. FY22 revenues from this drug were $511m.

SYMDEKO and SYMKEVI are combinations of tezacaftor - a CFTR "corrector" - and ivacaftor, marketed in the US and Europe respectively, and making sales of $180m in FY22. And finally, and most importantly, TRIKAFTA and KAFTRIO are triplet combinations of elexacaftor - another corrector - tezacaftor, and ivacaftor, again marketed in the US and Europe respectively.

With KALYDECO and ORKAMBI no longer patent protected and TRIKAFTA / KAFTRIO effectively replacing SYMDEKO / SYMKEVI, and being the most effective therapy developed to date, approved in 2019, it's no surprise that TRIKAFTA / KAFTRIO now generate the lion's share of Vertex' revenues - $7.7bn in 2022, up from $5.7bn in FY21. The triplet combination is patent protected until 2037, and is therefore likely to rule the roost in CF for another decade at least, there being almost no challengers to its dominant market share.

Investors Have Demanded More Product Diversity - And Vertex Is Poised To Deliver

Despite Vertex' phenomenal success - its share price has grown 68% across the past 5 years, from ~$175, to $293 at the time of writing - shareholders and the market have long demanded to see Vertex bring products to market in areas outside of CF, and become a major Pharmaceutical capable of challenging what I tend to refer to as the "Big 8" US Pharmas - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Eli Lilly (LLY), AbbVie (ABBV), Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Amgen (AMGN) and Gilead (GILD) - in the process.

Major listed US Pharmas' compared (TradingView, Google Finance )

As we can see above, Vertex forms part of a chasing pack of Pharma's jostling for a position at the top table, which also includes Regeneron (REGN), messenger-RNA specialist and COVID vaccine developer Moderna (MRNA), CNS specialist Biogen (BIIB), and cancer drug developer Seagen (SGEN) - now set to be acquired by Pfizer in a $43bn deal.

Vertex' strengths are its high profit margins - only Regeneron and Moderna's are higher, although Moderna's revenues and profitability will be severely impacted by a reduction in COVID vaccine sales in 2023 - but its price to sales ratio of 8x is a little high for the sector. That implies that the market is valuing Vertex not just on its CF franchise, but also its pipeline. "Jam tomorrow", as they say.

Vertex' pipeline was its Achilles heel for many years, as the company struggled to diversify away from CF, and several opportunities came and went. But that is no longer the case.

Vertex' product pipeline (Vertex Q422 earnings presentation)

As shown above in a slide from the company's Q422 earnings presentation, Vertex can now boast that it possesses a "broad, deep and advancing pipeline".

Exa-Cel In Sickle Cell Disease - A Breakthrough "One and Done" Gene Therapy

Vertex expects to secure its first non-CF product approval - in both Europe and the US - this year, with its groundbreaking gene therapy Exa-Cel.

Vertex teamed up with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) - a gene therapy pioneer that utilizes the Nobel Prize winning CRISPR/Cas-9 gene editing technology - to develop Exa-Cel for both Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD") and transfusion-dependent Thalassemia ("TDT"). To understand how much importance Vertex attaches to this prospect, in 2021 Vertex paid CRISPR $900m for an extra 10% share of profits on net sales of the drug, if commercialized, increasing its share to 60%.

Exa-Cel - or Exagamglogene Autotemcel to give it its full name - works via a process of extracting a patient's cells and genetically engineering them ex-vivo, using CRISPR/Cas9 genetic editing, to express high levels of fetal haemoglobin in red blood cells, which compensate for the existing dysfunctional cells in the patients caused by either SCD or TDT.

The incredible thing about this therapy is that it offers a "functional" i.e. permanent cure for the disease. SCD / TDT patients usually face a lifetime of blood transfusions and painful "vaso-occlusive crises" ("VOCs"), but in pivotal studies all patients treated with Exa-Cel have remained VOC free after a median follow-up of up to >30 months.

Exa-Cel will not be rolled out to every patient with SCD or TDT, of which there are respectively >350k and >100k patient populations, because it is an expensive therapy that will come with a high list price - I speculated a course of therapy could cost ~$1m in a recent note on CRISPR Therapeutics - and because the preconditioning that patients must undergo prior to cell harvesting is similar to chemotherapy, and may be too high risk for most patients.

Initially, then, Vertex says it will target ~25k SCD patients and ~7k TDT patients with Exa-Cel - provided the drug is approved of course, and Vertex says it will complete its submission to the FDA this quarter, and has already completed its Marketing Authorization Application ("MAA") in Europe.

That translates to a theoretical market opportunity of ~$32bn, a 60% share of which would be ~$19.2bn. There is another potentially permanent cure for SCD expected to submit for approval this year in the form of bluebird bio's (BLUE) Lovo-Cel, which produced similarly impressive data to Exa-Cel in its own pivotal study.

bluebird lacks the financial resources that Vertex - who reported a cash position of >$10bn as of FY22 - has in abundance, however, and Vertex also has a vastly more experienced and established sales and marketing infrastructure, so my expectation would be that Exa-Cel will perform better in a real-world setting.

Vertex plans to concentrate its initial treatment efforts on 50 "authorized treatment centers" in the US, and 25 in Europe, and Chief Operating Officer Stuart Arbuckle sounded a bullish note on commercialization on the Q422 earnings call, claiming that market research had revealed "a strong preference and interest in gene editing over other potentially curative approaches" in physicians, and stating:

We have established the needed supply chain and manufacturing infrastructure to support the launch, including validated chain of identity and chain of custody systems, global shipping infrastructure, and the needed manufacturing capacity to support uptake following approval.

Arbuckle also told analysts that the company had engaged with:

all U.S. state Medicaid agencies, some 150 unique U.S. commercial payors, as well as multiple health technology assessment bodies in Europe, including NICE and GBA to share important information about exa-cel and our commitment to working collaboratively to provide access to this therapy.

In summary, with Exa-Cel, not only is Vertex bringing a groundbreaking therapy to market offering a functional cure for a devastating disease, the commercial opportunity also looks very sound, provided the FDA and EMA approve the therapy - which seems very likely - and provided management gets its pricing right - especially in Europe, where gene therapies are considered prohibitively expensive - as bluebird bio formerly discovered with its gene therapy Syksona.

Pain Therapy VX-548 Has Mass Market Potential

With its non-opioid, investigational NaV 1.8 inhibitor VX-548, Vertex is targeting the "sweet spot" in the pain relief market, between non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs"), which are not addictive but offer limited pain relief, and opioids, which are highly effective, but are addictive and come with unpleasant and damaging side-effects.

VX-548 has met primary endpoints in 2 Phase 2 studies focused on treatment of acute pain following bunionectomy or abdominoplasty surgery, and 2 Phase 3 studies in the same indication are underway, with results expected in "late 2023 or early 2024" according to the company's 2022 10K submission. There is also a Phase 3 single-arm study ongoing in "multiple other types of moderate to severe acute pain", and a Phase 2 in "diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a common form of peripheral neuropathic pain."

COO Arbuckle makes a persuasive case for the market opportunity in pain management on the Q422 earnings call, telling analysts that:

There are four aspects critical to framing the acute pain opportunity for Vertex. One, there is a significant unmet need due to the limitations and drawbacks of currently available treatments. Two, the market is large today, even with 90% generic prescribing. Three, prescribing is concentrated in the hospital setting and thus addressable with a specialty commercial infrastructure. And four, there is broad stakeholder recognition of the need for new therapies, which also helps provide a clear path to future patient access and reimbursement.

Analysts have discussed a ~$500m peak revenue opportunity for VX-548, although I wonder if that is a little too low. Pacira BioSciences' (PCRX) NSAID for pain management, Exparel, pulled in $537m in FY22, and is forecast by the company to generate $570 - $580m in FY23. The drug is approved for post-surgical pain management and analgesia.

Pacira does not have the spending power and commercial infrastructure that Vertex does, however, and Vertex itself has pitched VX-548 as a "multi-billion" market opportunity, driven by a clear path to reimbursement thanks to legislation such as the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act ("NOPAIN") act, which encourages the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") to provide add-on payments for non opioid therapies in the outpatients and ambulatory surgery settings.

In summary, although shareholders will likely need to wait at least another 12 months for approval of VX-548, and there are Phase 3 study hurdles still to be overcome, and although VX-548 may not be as much of a breakthrough therapy as Exa-Cel, Vertex has carefully selected the non-opioid pain management market as an area of high unmet need with few available therapies, and plenty of label expansion opportunities for a successful product. I would be surprised if these factors did not eventually add up to a $1bn - $2bn peak revenue opportunity, over time.

Type 1 Diabetes - A Chance To Join The Elite

Vertex' CEO Reshma Kewalrami discussed possibly the biggest opportunity outside of CF that the company has explored to date on the Q422 earnings call as follows:

In type 1 diabetes our goal is to deliver a transformative if not curative therapy for the more than 2.5 million patients with type 1 diabetes in North America and Europe. We are advancing multiple programs. First, VX-880 is our stem cell-derived, fully differentiated, insulin-producing islet cells, which use a standard immunosuppressive to protect the cells from the immune system.

The diabetes industry has been in focus recently as both Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) have launched products to treat Type 2 diabetes - respectively Wegovy, and Mounjaro - that analysts believe may generate all-time best-selling revenues - think as much as ~$25bn per annum. This week, French Pharma Sanofi (SNY) agreed to pay $2.9bn to buy out Provention Bio (PRVB) and its drug designed to delay onset of Type 1 diabetes Tzield, approved by the FDA last year.

According to the World Health Organization ("WHO"), in 2017 there were 9m people with Type 1 diabetes globally, the majority of whom live in high income countries. In the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), ~1.6m people over the age of 20 reported having Type 1 diabetes in 2019, and >37m people reported having diabetes Type 1 or 2, representing 11% of the population, and 96m people - or 38% of the US population reportedly had pre-diabetes.

If the Type 2 market is colossal compared to Type-1 - and easier to treat - a curative therapy would likely command a much higher list price than e.g. Wegovy or Mounjaro of >$1m, meaning Vertex' opportunity in Type 1 with VX-880 and its other programs could easily translate to a double-digit billion peak revenue opportunity.

There is no guarantee of success, of course, but Vertex' approach is comparable to the approach taken with Exa-Cel in SCD - 5 years ago, the idea of developing a permanent cure for SCD would have been seen as fanciful. In its Phase 1/2 study, the company says "patients receive immunosuppressive therapy to protect the islet cells from immune rejection".

Type 1 diabetes occurs when islet cells which regulate blood sugar are attacked and killed by a patient's own immune system, so preventing islet cells from immune rejection could theoretically cure the disease. VX-880 established "proof-of-concept" in 2021 when a patient treated with the allogeneic, or "off the shelf" therapy (allogeneic means donor cells are used as opposed to a patient's own cells, making it potentially safer), saw their islet cell function restored.

VX-880 is now progressing through a 3-part study that has already show that the first 2 patients dosed:

achieved glucose-responsive insulin production, improvements in glycemic control, and reductions in exogenous insulin requirements.

As of July last year, one patient went on to achieve insulin independence, while the other's condition continued to improve without reaching this milestone

There have been setbacks - the FDA placed a clinical hold on the part B section of the study in a dispute over dose escalation, but the hold only lasted 2 months and now the Part B is back underway, which is using the full target dose. The third phase, which will use concurrent dosing, will start this year, Vertex says.

Already, Vertex has a potential next generation therapy - VX-264, entering a clinical trial in Canada, while the company awaits approval of its Investigational New Drug application in the US, which it hopes will happen this year. VX-264 is designed to circumvent the requirement for additional immunosuppressive drugs.

Vertex acquired VX-880 via its acquisition of Semma Therapeutics in 2019, in a $950m deal, and has also acquired ViaCyte - for $320m in July last year - to gain access to "intellectual property, tools, technologies and assets with potential to accelerate development of our stem-cell based T1D programs".

Conclusion - CF, SCD, and Diabetes - A Three-Pronged Strategy That May Justify A >$100bn Company Valuation

Vertex today remains a CF giant - as important as its new pipeline opportunities are, it is worth noting the company has a next-generation triplet therapy in development that will likely be the successor to TRIKAFTA / KAFTRIO, that will complete Phase 3 studies in 2023, and a partnership with Moderna over a messenger-RNA CF therapy that will allow it to reach the remaining 5k CF patients - out of ~88k, Vertex estimates, it does not already reach.

If CF was Vertex' only business, the chance of the company reaching double-digit billion revenues in the next 3-5 years, and therefore just about justifying its current market cap valuation of ~$75bn would be high, given its medicines have not yet been rolled out to the entire patient population.

The arrival of Exa-Cel however is a hugely significant opportunity that I believe is being a little downplayed by the market. This may be due to concerns around safety, and patients being either priced out of access to the therapy, or unwilling to undergo the preconditioning regime and opting for other medicines instead, of which there are several - witness Pfizer's $5.4bn purchase of Global Blood Therapeutics, and its SCD therapy Oxbryta - last year.

Exa-Cel has genuinely transformative potential however and as discussed above, could easily command blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) sales in its initial patient population of ~32k patients, and has the potential, if Vertex's plans to ease the preconditioning burden and even create an in-vivo version of the drug succeed, to generate $3bn - $5bn in annual sales, in my view.

Whilst the development of VX-548 strikes me as a more pragmatic play, targeting a market where competitors are smaller and the unmet need is high, this could easily become another $1 - $2bn revenue opportunity. I have not even covered the kidney disease opportunity in this post due to my skepticism around this very tricky disease indication, but note that a Phase study is underway and success would result in yet another blockbuster opportunity.

Meanwhile, Vertex is showing genuine ambition and leadership in the Type 1 diabetes space. Using some of the learnings from Exa-Cel, and acquiring cutting edge technology and drug candidates via M&A, Vertex has the chance to develop a curative therapy for a lifelong, devastating disease, that translates to an opportunity that, based on patient population, could be ~10x the size of Exa-Cel.

Given that Exa-Cel and VX-548 seem to be odds on for approval, Vertex shareholders can look forward to a substantial revenue uplift over a 5-year period that could push revenues towards or even beyond the ~$15bn per annum mark, and justify a climbing valuation to perhaps as high as the triple-digit billions, and a >30% uplift in share price.

Were the diabetes opportunity to be successful, it would cement Vertex's status as one of the most important Pharma companies in North America, and I could see its valuation climbing beyond the likes of Amgen, or Gilead, and Vertex joining the ranks of the elite Pharma companies.

In short, although there are significant risks to consider, the progress being made by Vertex today, after a difficult period in which the company struggled to diversify away from CF, is quite breathtaking, and although the company's valuation can be considered high based on FY23 revenue expectations for $9.55bn - $9.7bn, I would be reasonably optimistic that as the commercial and pipeline opportunities progress Vertex's valuation will also progress, with a triple-digit-billion valuation a distinct possibility.