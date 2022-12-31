Vertex: On The Verge Of Becoming A Very Serious Proposition For Buyers

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Marketplace

Summary

  • Vertex is a Cystic Fibrosis powerhouse that earned revenues of $8.9bn in 2022 and was highly profitable.
  • The company has been criticized in the past for a failure to diversify into other fields. Not any more.
  • Vertex could win approval for gene therapy Exa-Cel this year which provides a "functional" cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia.
  • A Pain Management drug in Phase 3 studies offers access to another multi-billion dollar peak revenue opportunity in a broadly uncompetitive field.
  • Longer term a curative Type 1 Diabetes therapy is a very serious proposition that could see Vertex join the ranks of Pharma's elite. Vertex stock looks a buy.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren

Investment Overview - Vertex Success Built On Cystic Fibrosis Franchise

Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a $76bn market cap, commercial stage pharmaceutical company based in the biotech heartland of Boston, Massachusetts.

The company's success in growing revenues from $580m in 2014, to $8.9bn

chart

Major listed US Pharmas' compared (TradingView, Google Finance )

chart

Vertex' product pipeline (Vertex Q422 earnings presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
8.8K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VRTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.