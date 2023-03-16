G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 11:47 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Neal Nackman - Chief Financial Officer

Morris Goldfarb - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Paul Kearney - Barclays

Mauricio Serna - UBS

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc capital Markets

Dana Telsey - Telsey Group

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the G-III Apparel Group Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Neal Nackman, CFO. Please go ahead.

Neal Nackman

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that certain statements made on today's call and in the Q&A session may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results of operations or the financial condition of the company to differ are discussed in the documents filed by the company with the SEC. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement.

In addition, during the call, we will refer to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures in our press release, which is also available on our Web site. Also disclosed in our press release for your reference are last year's GAAP and non-GAAP results by quarter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.