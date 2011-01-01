Is Your Money Really Safe? I Wouldn't Bank On It

Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
Marketplace

Summary

  • The current banking debacle has gotten many people nervous, and rightfully so.
  • The issues which have come to light have now caused millions to go from the frying pan into the fire.
  • It is time for you to take finding a safe bank seriously.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Market Pinball Wizard. Learn More »

BANKS FAIL Headline

KLH49/iStock via Getty Images

Three years ago, just as we were beginning the rally off the 2200SPX region when the "Covid Crash" came to an end, I began to outline my long-term expectations to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard.

THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!

"Your ability to capture every twist and turn is truly remarkable."

"I cannot tell you how impressed I am with the way SPX chart is tracking to your waves."

"After 40 years of trading...I am convinced there is no better analysis than yours."

"I don't know what he sees, but his methods and analysis are not of this world, at least not my world."

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.

This article was written by

Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
71.58K Followers
The #1 Service For Market and Metals Direction!
Avi Gilburt is founder of ElliottWaveTrader.net, a live trading room and member forum focusing on Elliott Wave market analysis with over 6000 members and almost 1000 money manager clients. Avi emphasizes a comprehensive reading of charts and wave counts that is free of personal bias or predisposition.

Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).

Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.

Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.

For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
Since Avi began providing his analysis to the public, he has made some spectacular market calls which has earned him the reputation of being one of the best technical analysts in the world.

As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.

As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.

One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments closed at author's request
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.