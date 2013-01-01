AsiaVision

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is impacted by heavy stock market volatility and has fallen significantly from the August 2021 high of $289.23 to November 2022 low of $51.34. The steep decline in price has broken the bullish structure and is likely to drop further. The company reported $17.53 billion in revenue in 2022, a slight decrease from $17.66 billion in 2021. SQ's overall revenue has been increasing over the past few years as shown in the chart below. Revenues have experienced an impressive incline from 2013, and stood at $17.53 billion in 2022, and the incremental revenue pattern is strongly positive. Similarly, the gross profit increased linearly. Gross profit in 2022 is $6.061 billion.

From a shorter-term view, the total revenue for 2022 was slightly lower as compared to 2021, but the gross profit was significantly higher. The cost of revenue also decreased from $13.22 billion in 2021 to $11.47 billion in 2022. The company is maintaining a healthy level of profitability through a combination of revenue growth and cost efficiency. This impressive growth is attributed primarily to the expansion of the company's ecosystem of services and the growing popularity of digital payments.

Despite strong revenue, the company is impacted by the economic crisis, which has dropped the share price. This article focuses on the technical analysis of the SQ market. The price structure has revealed a bear flag, indicating further market declines in the future.

Impact of Current Economic Crisis

The Federal Reserve is continuously increasing interest rates to fight high inflation. The chart below shows the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and federal funds rates for all consumers in US cities. It is observed that the Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds rate above 4%, but CPI readings still remain above 6%, which are considered to be high levels. The high interest rates increase the cost of borrowing and make it more difficult for consumers and businesses to obtain credit.

In my opinion, the Federal Reserve will likely maintain high interest rates as inflation remains high. The high interest rates for long period increase financial instability. This environment reduces the company's profitability as a result of the increased costs to finance operations and invest in new projects. In turn, this has a negative impact on the company's earnings and prompts investors to sell shares, resulting in a decline in the stock price.

Market Evaluation for Block, Inc.

The technical outlook of SQ is observed in the monthly chart below. The chart shows the extreme volatility and wide ranges in the SQ market. As per the data from the below chart, the share price of SQ is increased by 794.62%, from March 2020's lows of $32.33 to August 2021's highs of $289.23. This dramatic increase in the market was due to the increased demand for digital payments, as people avoided physical contact and utilized cashless transactions after the Covid-19 pandemic. The increasing popularity of Cash App and the online store leads to increased revenue for the company and investor optimism. The addition of small business loans and other financial services to SQ contributed to the massive increase in revenue and stock price.

The chart below also shows the formation of a bull flag, which is constructed by the consolidation between the 2018's high of $101.15 and the 2020's low of $32.33. This bull flag was broken in May 2020, and the price rose sharply. After reaching the highs, the price marked the three tops on the chart, by forming long shadow candles at $283.19, $278.13, and $289.23. The extended shadow candle reveals a bearish outlook.

The above monthly chart is bearish due to the appearance of three tops, implying further market declines. The February 2023 candle was also a bearish hammer, indicating that bearish pressure continues to exert on the market. Moreover, the steep market decline from August 2021 indicates a further drop in 2023. The weekly chart for SQ also reveals the emergence of a double top and bear flags, indicating that any move below the previous week's low will initiate downward momentum. The double top was confirmed after breaking the neckline at $200. Now the bear flag is emerging in the market. The emergence of a bear flag after the double top indicates the continuation of the downward trend. Currently, the lower trend line of the bear flag lies at $68. A break below $68 will confirm the bear flag and initiate the next market decline.

Market Risk

SQ operates in a variety of regulatory environments, and changes in laws and regulations can have a significant impact on financial performance. The economic downturn and uncertainties increase market volatility, which can increase price fluctuations in both directions. Technically, the break of the bear flag will add further pressure to SQ prices. However, a break above $90 will erase the bear flag pattern and increase the risk of further upside in the market.

Conclusion & Key Action for Investors

The high interest rate environment increases stock market volatility and affects the SQ market. The inflation remains high after increasing the interest rates above 4%. Therefore, Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates higher in the long run. This environment is pushing the US economy into recession and has a negative impact on SQ prices. Despite SQ's high profitability in recent years, the emerging price patterns are extremely bearish. The steep decline in stock prices from August 2021 indicates further losses. On the monthly chart, the appearance of a bearish hammer candle indicates further downside potential in the coming weeks. Similarly, the appearance of bear flags on the weekly chart increases the potential for further price declines. The bear flag pattern will be broken if the price falls below $68. Alternatively, a break above $90 would negate the bearish outlook and prevent further losses.

In conclusion, the share price of SQ remains under pressure, and the price action suggests further declines. The steep decline from August 2021 indicates further declines to build the price structure. Investors can use $68 as the pivot point to sell the stock.