Helios Towers plc. (HTWSF) Q4 2022 - Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 12:09 PM ETHelios Towers plc (HTWSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

Helios Towers plc. (OTCPK:HTWSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Greenwood - Chief Executive Officer

Manjit Dhillon - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Baker-Sams - Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Dellis - Jeffries

John Karidis - Numis

Frederick Brennan - Morgan Stanley

Rohit Modi - Citi

Bharath Nagaraj - Berenberg

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Helios Towers Full Year 2022 Results. My name is Nadia and I’ll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to your host, Tom Greenwood CEO to begin, Tom, please go ahead.

Tom Greenwood

Thank you very much, Nadia. So hello, everyone, and welcome to the Helios Towers FY 2022 performance in FY 2023 outlook call. It’s great to have everyone on the call today. I hope you and your families are well. And thank you very much for your time today. First up on page two, we’ve got the usual line up for you of myself Tom Green as the CEO, Manjit Dhillon our CFO and Chris Baker-Sams our Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations.

So moving now on to page 5 for our highlight. We were very pleased with our performance in 2022 for two main reasons. Firstly, our business demonstrated its resilience and strength with strong revenue growth and EBITDA growth of 25% and 18% respectively, supported by significant tenancy growth. And secondly, we completed the last two acquisitions in Malawi and Oman, meaning our recent inorganic growth plan over the past two years is complete moving into 2023.

Over the last two years, we’ve roughly doubled the platform, going from five to nine market and 7000 to 14,000 sites. And our platform is now well invested and primed for growth, which is why our big

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.