Adobe: Revenue Growth, Robust Profit Margins, Share Repurchases

Mar. 16, 2023 12:33 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • Adobe stock ticked higher after beating both revenue and earnings guidance.
  • In spite of a tough macro backdrop, the company continues to execute strongly, perhaps in part due to its wide product portfolio.
  • Adobe is aggressively buying back stock to take advantage of the low stock prices.
  • With ADBE stock trading at 22x forward earnings, long-term investors may find the profitable secular growth highly attractive.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Shot of a Desktop Computer in the Modern Office with Monitor Showing Photo Editing Software. In the Background Warm Evening Lighting and Open Space Studio with City Window View

gorodenkoff

With stock prices and valuations being reset in the tech sector, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was able to deliver solid fiscal Q1 results that beat guidance. This is a macro environment in which there is great uncertainty, but ADBE's business

Adobe stock price
Data by YCharts

Adobe Q1 2023 financial snapshot

Q1 FY23 Presentation

Adobe document cloud

Q1 FY23 Presentation

Adobe guidance

Q1 FY23 Presentation

Adobe consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Adobe consensus EPS estimates

Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks have crashed. Want my top picks in the market today? I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List Parts 1 & 2, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
27.64K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.