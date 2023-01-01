Peloton Needs To Be Lower To Take A Flyer On The Name

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
416 Followers

Summary

  • Even management has admitted it doesn't know what its normalized business may look like on the earnings call.
  • Reducing inventory is its biggest opportunity, as storage costs weigh on gross margins.
  • The subscription business has value, but I need a lower price to take a flyer on the stock personally.

African-American man on exercise bike at home

kali9

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has opportunities to turnaround the business, but with management appearing to not even know what the business might look like in a normal environment, it’s tough to jump on board at current levels.

Company Profile

PTON

PTON Then and Now

Company Presentation

PTON Churn

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
416 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.