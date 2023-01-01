kali9

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has opportunities to turnaround the business, but with management appearing to not even know what the business might look like in a normal environment, it’s tough to jump on board at current levels.

Company Profile

PTON designs and sells connected fitness products. Its interactive fitness equipment includes its Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Peloton Guide. The company sells its products online, through its own showrooms, as well as through third-party retailers such as Amazon (AMZN) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS).

In addition to selling fitness equipment, PTON also sell connected fitness subscriptions that give members unlimited access to video fitness classes taught by its instructors. While originally aimed at spin classes. PTON also offers classes for running, walking, Bike and Tread bootcamps, yoga, Pilates, Barre, strength training, stretching, meditation, and floor cardio. Subscriptions are generally on a month-to-month basis.

Company Presentation

Risks and Opportunities

While PTON was a pandemic darling, it pulled forward a lot of demand for its products. Believing that the increased demand was the new normal, the company's old management team ramped up inventory to meet increased demand, only to find that it dissipated as the pandemic started to fade.

That not only left the company with a lot of inventory, but also a lot of storage costs.

Barry McCarthy, who took over the CEO role a year ago, spoke of this dynamic at a JP Morgan conference in May, saying:

“So there was the expectation that COVID was the new normal, and they were selling everything they could land in the country, and they ordered more. And the world changed, and we needed less. But it takes a while for less to find its way into the supply chain. "So the good news is, and I think it's very good news, inventory has a long life. It's not like it has diminished value because it's sitting on the balance sheet. It's a pain in the a** to deal with because we spend a lot of money to store a lot of bikes and treads. But the good news is, once we sell them out of inventory, all those storage costs we're paying become a source of P&L savings and operating leverage for us. So the path to get to the other side is pretty clear. It just takes time to get there, but we'll get there.”

Since those comments, though, the company is still selling its equipment at negative gross margins. For his part, McCarthy probably doesn’t want to talk about margins, instead he seems to be focused on the lifetime value of the customer. That’s fine, but right now it’s still a massive overhang on the company as it burns through cash.

On the positive front, the company did manage a little free cash flow in FQ2 (the holiday quarter), and is forecasting breakeven cash flow for fiscal 2023. If it can become FCF breakeven, it could help alleviate some of the burden the company is dealing with.

Right now, the biggest opportunity for PTON is to reduce its inventory. While the inventory isn’t going bad, the cost to store it has been a huge headwind. Get to normal inventory levels and equipment sales seemingly should return to EBITDA positive.

One thing McCarthy did when he took over was add new sales channels via AMZN and DKS. This is another potential driver down the road for PTON, and both outlets performed well during the holiday season. Gross margins will be a bit less, but that is somewhat offset by lower marketing costs.

While the company is dealing with its inventory problems, it also just recently got hit with an import ban by the U.S. International Trade Commission for violating streaming patents owned by DISH Network (DISH). The Biden admin has 60 days to review the ban before it goes into effect. PTON will either have to work around the patents in order to import the impacted technology or come to deal to license the tech from DISH. Some analysts believe PTON has already reworked its software.

The current macro environment is another potential risk for PTON. It has already been dealing with demand and inventory issues, so a possible recession would likely only hamper demand more. The subscription business is likely stickier given the sunk costs associated with buying the equipment, although it’s possible churn could increase as well.

Company Presentation

In addition, the new management team has had trouble forecasting the business, or even knowing what it looks like in a normal environment.

On its FQ2 earnings call, McCarthy said:

“We outperformed in the quarter. The good news and the bad news is -- the good news is we outperformed. The bad news is the accuracy of our forecasting, our ability to forecast the business and particularly given the many changes we made in the business model is not as highly evolved yet as it will be. Is that because of the changes we made in the model or because the consumer behavior is different than we have understood it to be historically? I think maybe it's some of both. And the reason I think that is because we've continued to outperform even our updated forecasts in the quarter. And so we don't quite have our arms around consumer behavior. So I think the answer to your question is, no, we're not back to normal yet. If there's some new normal that's happening, and I don't feel like we quite grasp what it is, one.”

CFO Liz Coddington echoes similar comments at a Morgan Stanley conference earlier this month saying:

“So the reality of it is, is we don't really know where normalized demand, what it's going to look like. And we don't really have any specific or unique insights into the macroeconomic factors. But I think what's important is to really focus on what we believe for the future. And at Peloton, we strongly believe that technology-enabled fitness is going to continue to grow. It's growing now, and it is going to continue to grow for the foreseeable future.”

Valuation and Conclusion

With PTON’s execs not knowing what the business actually looks like in a normalized environment, it’s tough to value the company given its negative equipment margins and lack of profits or cash flow.

The subscription business is run-rating at $1.1 billion gross profit. Theoretically, trying to steady state that part of the business, maybe it can get costs to $600 million (that’s taking out a lot of costs, but you’re taking out most of S&M and R&D, and some G&A). Put a 7x multiple on that and you get about a ~$10 stock price.

Thus, while it’s a difficult exercise to try to determine where PTON is valued, it’s a little higher than I’d like to see if I were to put a flyer on the stock. The stock would really have to be under that $10 mark for me to get more interested.