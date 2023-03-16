Jabil Inc. (JBL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 12:33 PM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Berry - Vice President, Investor Relations

Mark Mondello - Chairman and CEO

Kenny Wilson - Incoming Chief Executive Officer

Mike Dastoor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Melissa Fairbanks - Raymond James

Paul Chung - JPMorgan

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello. And welcome to the Jabil’s Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to Adam Berry, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Adam.

Adam Berry

Good morning. And welcome to Jabil’s second quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today’s call is Chairman and CEO, Mark Mondello; incoming CEO, Kenny Wilson; and CFO, Mike Dastoor. In terms of agenda, Mike, Kenny and I will be offering today’s prepared remarks, while Mark will join for the question-and-answer session.

Please note that today’s call is being webcast live, and during our prepared remarks, we will be referencing slides. To follow along with the slides, please visit jabil.com within the Investor Relations section of our website. At the conclusion of today’s call, a recording of the entirety will be posted for audio playback on our website.

I’d now like to ask that you follow our earnings presentation with slides on the website, beginning with the forward-looking statement. During this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including among other things, those regarding the anticipated outlook for our business, such as our currently expected third quarter and fiscal year net revenue and earnings.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.