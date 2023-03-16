Dollar General Corporation (DG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 12:58 PM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Walker - Head of IR

Jeffery Owen - CEO

John Garratt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Securities

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Karen Short - Credit Suisse

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. My name is Robert, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Dollar General's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today is Thursday, March 16, 2023. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. This call is being recorded. Instructions for listening to the replay of the call are available in the company's earnings press release issued this morning.

Now, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kevin Walker, Vice President of Investor Relations. Kevin, you may begin your conference.

Kevin Walker

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Jeff Owen, our CEO; and John Garratt, our CFO. Our earnings release issued today can be found on our website at investor.dollargeneral.com under News and Events.

Let me caution you that today's comments include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about our financial guidance, strategy initiatives, plans, goals, priorities, opportunities, investments, expectations or beliefs about future matters and other statements that are not limited to historical fact. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These factors include, but are not limited to, those identified in our earnings release issued this morning, under Risk Factors in our 2021 Form 10-K filed on March 18, 2022, and any later filed periodic report and in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.