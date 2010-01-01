FedEx Earnings Preview: Probably 20% Too Cheap To Fair Value, But Looming Recession An Issue

Mar. 16, 2023 1:31 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.36K Followers

Summary

  • At 0.5x price-to-sales, FDX remains very cheap on a valuation basis but heavy capex companies coming into recessions can stay that way.
  • After warning in November '22, there is a lot of bad news in the stock.
  • Since 1/1/2010, FedEx has lagged the SP 500's total return by a substantial amount. It could close that gap over the next 18 months, but know what you own.
  • FDX fair value likely between $230 - $250 a share partially from expense reductions and partially from revenue growth.

Shares Of FedEx Fall 20 Percent As Shipping Giant Reports Drop In Shipping Volumes

Joe Raedle

When FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reports their fiscal Q3 '23 financial results after the closing bell on March 16th, '23, analyst consensus is expecting $2.72 in earnings per share on $22.7 billion in revenue for expected yoy declines of -41% and -4%, respectively.

yes

FedEx EPS estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

yes

FedEx revenue estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

yes

FDX price-to-revenue metric (internal valuation spreadsheet )

yes

FDX vs SP 500 return since 1/1/2010 (Ycharts)

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.36K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Editor please fix the big space above eps estimate revisions. Not sure how that got there.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.