Joe Raedle

When FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reports their fiscal Q3 '23 financial results after the closing bell on March 16th, '23, analyst consensus is expecting $2.72 in earnings per share on $22.7 billion in revenue for expected yoy declines of -41% and -4%, respectively.

FedEx is in the teeth of the post-Covid hangover that saw the stock trade from under $100 in March '20 to over $300 per share by May '21, trading above the previous all-time-high in the $275 area in early 2018.

The new CEO, Raj Subramaniam, is saying all the right things in terms of reducing capex, and making the company leaner and more efficient, but that's a tough sell when you are one of the world's largest transport companies with a global footprint on the ground, and in the air.

Looking at the current fiscal Q4 '23 analyst consensus of $4.24 in EPS on revenue of $23.3 billion, the Street consensus is expecting a 38% decline in EPS on a drop of 4% in revenue, not much improvement over the expected Q3 '23 on Thursday night, March 16th. These results aren't due until June, '23.

Further hanging over the stock are the developments of the last 7 days and the issues around Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB), the actions of which have driven Treasury yields sharply lower in the last week, particularly the 2-year Treasury yield, whose decline has suddenly driven the Street to think that a recession is coming sooner rather later.

Heavy capex companies like FedEx typically don't do well in recessions, since the model is dependent upon faster volume driven over a large fixed-cost base, but the fall in crude oil the last week, is a plus for FedEx since fuel is about 5% of total revenue for the freight giant.

FedEx EPS and estimate revisions:

FedEx EPS estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

As readers can quickly see, with the earnings warning late in calendar 2022 (fiscal '23) the fiscal '23 full-year EPS estimate fell from $22.47 to $14.47 or a roughly 33% EPS reduction.

FedEx quickly announced cost and capex reductions that have helped stabilize the numbers, but the fiscal '22 actual EPS of $20.50 isn't expected to be exceeded - and just barely - until fiscal 2025.

FedEx's fiscal year ends May 31.

FedEx revenue estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

Last quarter in calendar '22 the guide-down in revenue wasn't as severe as the guide-down in EPS but for heavy capex companies with a large geographic footprint, small changes in revenue, can lead to large changes in EPS.

Valuation:

Trading at 15x EPS, with those earnings expected to fall 34% in fiscal '23, probably doesn't seem like much of a bargain (and it isn't) but a lot of that drop is already built into the price with FDX falling from over $300 in early calendar '21 to $197 today.

The 6x price-to-cash-flow multiple looks much more reasonable, except when you look at free-cash-flow multiples.

Here's a table of FDX's average free-cash-flow multiple over the last 1,3,5,10 and 20 years:

Time period avg FCF multiple 1-year (4 qtr) 18x 3-year 12x 5-year 11x 10-year 11x Click to enlarge

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

This is why Raj Subramaniam needs to reduce capex and he'll probably focus on the Express unit at FedEx. It requires a separate and longer article but Express is still 50% of total FedEx revenue, but the operating income variability is quite volatile.

FDX's key valuation metric: Price-to-revenue

FDX price-to-revenue metric (internal valuation spreadsheet )

I hate doing this to readers (the small spreadsheet) but click on the above spreadsheet to open and expand the data, and you will see that when FDX's stock peaked in the Spring '21 calendar year the price-to-sales metric was near 1x and then again, in early 2018 calendar year when FDX peaked around $275 per share, the price-to-sales metric again was near 1x.

With a $50 billion market cap as of this writing and $92 billion in revenue expected, the price to sales metric is around 0.50 and well below FDX's traditional peak valuation.

Summary / conclusion:

FDX vs SP 500 return since 1/1/2010 (Ycharts)

This total return chart shows why Raj Subramanium's goal to reduce capex and improve returns, is important. Each time FDX's stock has peaked - near $275 in 2018 and then over $300 in 2021 - the stock's total return gets close to the SP 500 and then reality sets in (as well as the weight of the cost structure) and the returns fade.

Personally I think FDX is too cheap here and could easily trade up to $225 - $250 per share, as EPS returns to the $20 - $25 level in the next few years, but this isn't a one-month moonshot.

I have no idea what FDX will do after earnings or over the next few weeks: weaker crude oil is a big plus given fuel's weight in FDX's cost structure, but a looming recession is serious, and can and will be a drag on FedEx revenue thus Raj Subramanium will have to focus on taking expenses out of the cost structure and waiting for economic momentum to return.

With tonight's close, you can say FDX is probably 20% too cheap to fair value, so any weakness after the earnings report Thursday night, March 16th, will probably be bought.

That estimate might be too conservative given the 0.50x price-to-sales fair value, but readers have a margin of error built in as well.