Comerica: Uncertainty Is The Name Of The Game

Mar. 16, 2023 2:25 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)1 Comment
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Comerica Incorporated has been plagued by the same issues as all other banks.
  • The company sees deposit outflows being quite high, as it needs to sacrifice earnings to halt these outflows.
  • This results in earnings pressure at best, as banks want to avoid liquidation of other assets by all means, due to the fact that they are trading underwater.
  • The implicit backing of the U.S. government should help the industry stabilize a bit, but the situation remains utterly uncertain.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Male loan manager with laptop meeting with client in bank branch office

Hero Images Inc

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been pressured in a huge way like so many parts of the banking sector. The bank operates a sizable and stable operation, but it too is plagued by depositor outflows, as

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
23.36K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.