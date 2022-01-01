Hero Images Inc

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been pressured in a huge way like so many parts of the banking sector. The bank operates a sizable and stable operation, but it too is plagued by depositor outflows, as unrealized losses on investment securities are huge. This only results in real issues if deposits really leave the bank, creating a huge hole in the equity balance of the balance sheet.

The situation is dicey, although the bank should benefit from the (implicit) backing of the government for depositors, including those surpassing the FDIC limit. The issue is that the situation is highly uncertain, and there is no need to be a hero here.

Banking Headaches

Banks face two massive and related issues at this point in time. One of them is that deposits entered the banking system in a huge manner during the pandemic, with consumers unable to spend their stimulus money on massive spending categories at the time. With banks finding themselves flushed with liquidity and deposits, banks reacted late and not aggressively enough after the FED started one of the fastest and most aggressive rate-hiking cycles last year.

This resulted in deposit outflows which is fine to a reasonable extent, but the degree of the interest shortfall on deposits versus risk-free rates mean that continued outflows are seen. Moreover, while bank profitability is still decent (as credit risk is not an issue (for now)), the issue is that banks cannot close the entire gap to risk-free rates without reporting operating losses.

With banks depleting their liquidity sources, they have to sell other assets such as available-for-sale and/or held-to-maturity assets. These are typically quite liquid, but the duration risks of these interest rate products means that banks suffer major capital losses if being forced to sell such assets in order to meet redemption requests from depositors. This comes as banks have moved up the risk curve, or better said, time cure, having bought longer-duration paper in search for a bit higher yield in recent years.

The big banks, which until last weekend benefited from the implicit too-big-too-fail status, have seen deposit inflows, although the comments made by the government, essentially guaranteeing all cash deposits above the FDIC limit in the process, means that the level playing field between smaller and regional banks has become a bit more balanced. This should in principal benefit regional banks such as Comerica.

The Bank

Comerica Incorporated has been around for more than 170 years, being an all-around bank which has grown to a deposit base of more than $70 billion, basically reliant on three large states: Michigan, California, Texas and other states, as funding costs look about average and deposits have come down recently, but we will zoom into that later. The $53 billion loan book looks reasonably diversified, and moreover is 50/50 split between fixed and variable rate loans, as exposure to variable rates is of course desirable in such a situation.

The Numbers

To see how the banking issue affects Comerica, we have to look at the 2022 results, notably the fourth quarter trends. Fourth quarter results revealed that the bank saw total assets of around $85 billion, down about ten billion on the year before. The company saw deposits fall from $82 billion to $71 billion, resorting to some other fund source to fund the shrinking balance sheet.

Most of the asset of the bank relate to loans, about $53 billion, as well as $19 billion in investments held-for-sale, as Comerica reported an unrealized loss on securities of around $3 billion on these assets, a very substantial amount given a $5.2 billion equity base and the nominal value of these assets.

The bank can wait to run off the losses, which are not credit losses but essentially are duration losses, provided that it has sufficient deposits and can halt the outflows. To halt the outflows of these deposits, the bank rapidly has to increase interest rates in all likelihood.

Comerica paid $78 million in interest on deposits in the fourth quarter, as the run rate of about $300 million reveals an average rate of around 0.4% has been paid on a more than $70 billion deposit base. This number compares to just a $24 million number in the first three quarters of 2022! The problem is that the gap between this 0.4% and risk-free rates of about 4-5% is huge.

For the year, the company earned about $1.4 billion in operating earnings, revealing that the bank can raise deposit rates by an aggressive 200 basis points while maintain breakeven, although that is not enough to close the gap with risk-free alternatives entirely of course.

A recent investor update (dated 28 February of this year) revealed that deposits fell some $2.4 billion (since the end of 2022) to $69.0 billion, as the $10 billion annualized outflow number is high of course and a small concern, which will likely trigger the bank to raise deposit rates. Note that these outflows were reported well in advance of the turmoil which hit the banking sector really from March 8 onwards. The impact is clearly seen as the bank is offering CD rates in excess of 4% on 180-day paper if you go to the consumer website.

And Now?

Contrary to some other bank stocks, shares of Comerica Incorporated peaked in 2018 at near $100 per share, traded at $70 pre-pandemic, rallied back to the $100 mark early in 2022, to trade at $70 again in recent week. Shares fell to a peak-low of $30 during the volatile trading action, having in part recovered to $43 at this point in time. The resulting $5.7 billion equity valuation actually still marks a small premium to the reported book value.

This suggests that investors still trust the equity base of Comerica Incorporated, thanks to solid earnings power, although earnings power likely comes under pressure in the best case (with the bank forced to hike deposit rates) as capital shortfalls triggered by liquidation sales will only take place in case of massive deposit outflows.

Given the prevailing uncertainty, there is no need to get unnecessarily involved here or to play the role of a hero, as investors should expect uncertainty for a while to come.