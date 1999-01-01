Atlas Engineered Products: Sound Acquisition Strategy But 2023 Could Be Challenging

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Marketplace

Summary

  • Atlas Engineered Products focuses on buying profitable companies in the truss and engineered wood products industry that have gaps in the business succession plan.
  • Revenues and income have been growing rapidly and Atlas Engineered Products is trading at just 3.9x EV/EBITDA.
  • In addition, the company is in a strong position to fund two or three more acquisitions as its cash and cash equivalents stood at $9.4 million is September.
  • However, I’m concerned that housing starts in Canada have been declining over the past few months and that financial results for 2023 could be underwhelming.
  • Forsaken Value and Yield members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Construction of a wooden truss roof beam for a new house is in progress

photovs/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As I mentioned in my article about Supremex (OTCPK:SUMXF, SXP:CA) here, I've been looking for value stock investment opportunities in Canada lately. Today, I want to talk about Atlas Engineered Products (

Atlas Engineered Products acquired companies

Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products acquisition history

Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products subsidiaries EBITDA improvement

Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products historical financial results

Seeking Alpha

Atlas Engineered Products Q3 2022 balance sheet

Atlas Engineered Products

Housing starts in Canada

anada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

If you like this article, consider joining Forsaken Value and Yield. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.35K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.