ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 1:43 PM ETImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.34K Followers

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Bath - CEO

Barry Duplantis - VP-Client Relations

Ilse Roodink - Chief Scientific Officer

Brad McConn - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Will McHale - Ingalls & Snyder

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainright

Michael Freeman - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to IPA's Earnings Call for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023. I am Regina, and I will be your host for today's call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our statements. We encourage you to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties. IPA undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

On today's conference call and the accompanying presentation slides, non-GAAP financial measures will be used to help investors and analysts understand IPA's business performance. IPA believes adjusted EBITDA reflects the business in a manner that allows for a meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business. An explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the text of our management discussion and analysis filed on EDGAR and SEDAR.

With that, I will now turn the call over to IPA's CEO, Dr. Jennifer Bath, to provide an overview of our results for the quarter.

Jennifer Bath

Thank you, Regina.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our third quarter earnings call. We are happy to report a very noteworthy quarter for IPA, characterized by strong revenue growth, the expansion of new revenue streams using our AI-driven LENSai complex technology and the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.