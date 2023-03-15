Fidelity National Information Services: Cheap But I'm Staying Cautious

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
720 Followers

Summary

  • Fidelity National Information Services is now down nearly 50% from its 52-week high.
  • The company's valuation is cheap on a historical basis but there are also some notable concerns.
  • Growth rates continue to be muted in its latest earnings, especially for the bottom line.
  • Banking solutions account for the majority of total revenue and may be impacted by the recent chaos in the industry.
  • I rate the company as a hold.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

Investment Thesis

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) has been struggling in the past two years, with the share price currently down over 65% from its all-time high in early 2021. After the drop, the company is trading at an attractive

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
720 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.