ECB Hikes By 50bp And Drops Forward Guidance, While Keeping The Door Open To More Hikes

Summary

  • The ECB continues to fight against inflation and seems unperturbed by the market turmoil of the last few days.
  • Dropping forward guidance, lowering inflation projections, and a growing awareness that the tightening so far can have adverse effects all suggest that today's meeting probably marks the final phase of ECB tightening.
  • What markets and central bankers are currently experiencing is actually what undergraduate students learn at college in their first year of studying economics: monetary policy has an impact on the economy.

By Carsten Brzeski

In light of the latest financial market developments, there were doubts about whether the European Central Bank would continue its hiking cycle today. But it has. As we expected, the ECB didn’t want to risk damaging its inflation-fighting credibility

