The AI Investment Thesis

C3.ai is not OpenAI

Let's clarify this issue once and for all, C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is not OpenAI. The need to clear up this misunderstanding stems from a marked trend that we have been observing in other articles, such as the one highlighted above.

For the sake of clarity, we will refer to the company as C3.ai, and the technology as AI in this article.

C3.ai offers cloud-native enterprise AI turnkey solutions through multiple cloud providers such as Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Cloud, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure. The company also partners with Baker Hughes for AI applications related to the oil/gas industry and Booz Allen Hamilton for federal agencies.

Particularly, this approach allows interested consumers to directly integrate pre-designed AI applications into their existing systems, instead of going through the complex and lengthy processes of customizations offered through OpenAI/ MSFT's toolkits.

This phenomenon stemmed from C3.ai's consumers, who demanded industry-tailored solutions across different sectors, such as financial services, utilities, health, manufacturing, and defense, as highlighted by Tom Siebel, CEO of C3.ai, in the FQ2'23 earnings call:

In recent weeks, there's been something of a seismic shift in the enterprise AI software space. Traditionally,... company licenses a large number of tools from the hyperscalers... and then engage in a long and expensive science experiment in an attempt to build a custom enterprise AI platform. Now the market is truly changing... demonstrating an increased desire for production, tried, tested, proven enterprise AI solutions. (Seeking Alpha)

The same had been observed by Adam Selipsky, Chief Executive of AWS, in the annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas:

We have many customers who are asking us for solutions higher up in the stack, abstractions on top of those basic services. Sometimes they’ll call them applications. And so we’ve already started to build applications for customers, and you should expect to see us to build a lot more applications in both vertical industries, as well as horizontal use cases for specific business functions. (Silicon Angle)

Therefore, it seemed that C3.ai's AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) strategy, with up to 42 enterprise applications, had truly worked for its existing consumers of 236 by FQ3'23, in line QoQ and +5.8% from FQ4'22 levels of 223. In addition, the company expected to close up to 141 opportunities through Google Cloud and AWS in the near term, suggesting further tailwinds to its top and bottom line.

For now, the competition seems to still offer customized systems, with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) providing NVIDIA DGX Cloud. It's comprised of pre-trained AI models and workflows, allowing users to "build proprietary generative AI models and services."

Therefore, due to the lower costs associated with turnkey solutions, we reckon C3.ai's AIaaS strategy may be quite appealing for small to medium businesses with little technical expertise.

On one hand, we understand the company's reason for adopting a low-friction consumption-based pricing model, to attract a wider consumer base with limited capital resources at a time of reduced corporate spending.

On the other hand, it is uncertain how sustainable this strategy may be, worsened by the consequent aggressive hiring targets, as highlighted by Juho Parkkinen, CFO of C3.ai:

We're increasing our sales (and marketing) head count (by up to +60% YoY) to meet the demand we are seeing for our consumption-based pricing sales and expect to see increased expense in the fourth quarter as a result. (Seeking Alpha)

Unfortunately, we observed a similar issue with CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), a company offering AI and cybersecurity applications through module-based pricing.

It remained GAAP unprofitable with adj EPS of $1.54 and GAAP EPS of -$0.79 over the last twelve months [LTM], despite the increased adoption across multiple modules and improving selling/marketing efficiencies. For now, market analysts expect the company to achieve GAAP profitability only by FY2025 (CY2024).

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) fared no better, with adj EPS of $0.06 and a GAAP EPS of -$0.18 over the LTM. The company provided AI capabilities for data management and analytics across multiple platforms and end markets, such as the military, tech companies, healthcare, and oil/gas industries, amongst others.

While the management had guided for GAAP profitability by the end of FY2023, part of the profits might be attributed to one-time benefits from things such as investment income, as observed in FQ4'22.

Therefore, while C3.ai guided for cash-positive and non-GAAP profitability by the end of FY2024 (April 2024), it remained to be seen when we might witness positive GAAP numbers. Investors looking to add this stock must be comfortable with adjusted numbers for some time, in our view.

In the meantime, the combination of $772.4M in cash/ investments (-20.2% YoY) and zero debt demonstrated that its balance sheet should remain healthy in the short term, no matter the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Lastly, the C3.ai management took prudent steps in applying for the relevant patents for its technological innovations, with 26 already awarded and 90 pending. These may protect its business interests at a time when the open-source AI market is booming, as similarly done by PLTR.

So, Is C3.ai Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

C3.ai, PLTR, and CRWD 1Y EV/Revenue

S&P Capital IQ

For now, C3.ai is trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 5.18x, higher than its 1Y mean of 3.17x. Notably, this nears PLTR's EV/NTM Revenue of 6.48x, though far from CRWD's 9.55x.

C3.ai valuation appears too optimistic, in our opinion, since it only expects to record revenues of up to $266M (only +5.2% YoY), against PLTR's improved guidance of $2.23B (+17% YoY) and CRWD's guidance of $3.01B (+34.3% YoY) in CY2023.

C3.ai 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

It's also apparent that C3.ai has enjoyed a meteoric rise in its stock price by +103.2% to $20.85, from the December 2022 bottom of $10.26. Part of this rally might be attributed to the company's name and ticker, which had interestingly followed trend changes over the past ten years. This ranged from energy, IoT, and finally to AI, as highlighted by another contributor here.

Nonetheless, with the AI hype at a fever pitch, it is unsurprising to see the C3.ai stock's elevated short interest of 26.23% at the time of writing, implying more volatility in the short and intermediate term.

Some traders might attempt to wait for a buyout, as previously witnessed through the CEO's previous venture, Siebel Systems, which was acquired by Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in 2005. However, we are not so optimistic, with MSFT reportedly owning a small stake since its IPO.

Due to the potential volatility, we prefer to rate C3.ai as a hold here and encourage investors to wait for a deeper retracement before adding. Even then, the stock is only suitable for those with higher risk tolerances and long-term investing trajectories.