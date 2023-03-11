Bank of America: Buy The Panic-Driven Dip

Mar. 18, 2023 12:00 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)JPM9 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.65K Followers

Summary

  • We believe the sell-off is overdone, triggering BAC's stock declines by -15.54% at the time of writing, near its pre-pandemic levels.
  • Anyone concerned about a spreading contagion to BAC might be well assured, with $15B of deposits flowing in recently.
  • This demonstrated growing depositor confidence, significantly aided by the Fed's emergency rescue.
  • Buy this panic.

Isolation of US dollar golden coins flying on white background for investment and deposit saving concept by 3d render.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Here's Why BAC's Decline Is Your Opportunity

US Banking Stocks Over The Past Week

US Banking Stocks Over The Past Week

Trading View

The headline over the past week had been the collapse of SVB Financial (SIVB) and Signature Bank (

US Treasuries Yield Curve

Bloomberg

BAC 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Comments (9)

