Petrobras: Dividend Investors Beware (Rating Downgrade)

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
794 Followers

Summary

  • I double down on my bearish view on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. as a couple of unfavorable developments have occurred.
  • Falling oil prices are a powerful blow to Petrobras' only trump card.
  • A new $3.2 billion liability will hit cash flows and impair dividends.
  • I see at least 13% downside in Petrobras stock, if not more.
  • I know Petrobras is a favorite of dividend investors; but I urge caution as total shareholder return is what matters; capital losses can erode your dividend yields.

USA Recession and Crashing Economy Concept

mphillips007

Introduction

In my original article on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR), I rated the stock a "Sell" as I believed there was value destruction ahead under new management, who cut the size of the dividend payouts and intends to embark on

Petrobras Cash Flow Statement

Petrobras Cash Flow Statement (Seeking Alpha)

Petrobras P/B

Petrobras P/B (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
794 Followers
Track record: +4.31% annualized ALPHA with 60% LOWER RISK vs S&P500 using a scalable, (mostly) long-only, no-leverage, (mostly) fully-invested, diversified global large-cap and mid-cap equity strategy.Follow me for alpha-generating investment ideas. I would not be an active investor and would not write about my views if I didn't generate alpha.Investment process:1. Sourcing investment ideas based on a combination of top-down, bottom-up and momentum analysis along with an AI/ML model to identify the ones most primed for outperformance vs S&P500. The opportunity set includes almost 2000 and ETFs stocks across major stock markets in the world.2. Evaluating investment ideas by seeing if there is a brief, simple and sensible investment thesis on what can generate alpha vs the market over the next few months and quarters3. Translating my narrative into numbers to see if the valuations support the thesisI am a generalist who invests in any sector so long as I see alpha potential. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although my publications will be useful even to those investors. The typical holding period ranges between a few months to a few quarters to even a few weeks. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.Seeking Alpha Ratings History:I highly recommend reviewing the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.If reviewing my ratings history, I suggest you look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. This often corresponds to the time period where I would be invested too. The best way to track my portfolio holdings maneuvers and performance is to follow me on Twitter and Substack:I share my portfolio moves and publish portfolio results on my Twitter and Substack. I highly recommend following my social media here to get these updates. This is because I often make moves that veer from the initial plan I would have shared in my published articles. This is done to constantly optimize the portfolio for future ALPHA generation.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.