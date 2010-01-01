Kinwun

As a lot of companies talk about an urban air mobility future, Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) continues to build the platform of the future. The company is locking in routes and customers using existing helicopters, awaiting the eventual launch of EVAs (electric vertical aircraft). My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the future UAM (urban air mobility) stock trading at the lows at $3.50 due to the banking crisis.

Finviz

Building The Platform

While a lot of companies are looking a launching a UAM service once EVAs hit the market with expanded flight options from aircraft with reduced noise and better safety profiles, Blade Air is building a global platform based on consolidating a fragmented helicopter service market. Since going public, the company has acquired operations in both Canada and Europe to build the brand and the global infrastructure.

Blade Air has combined short distance trips to airports with organ transport to create a revenue base of nearly $40 million per quarter. Along with the revenue base, Blade Air has an ecosystem with software technology and strategic infrastructure, including a terminal network. The company is ready to immediately launch with new aircraft while other planned UAM services must build the infrastructure at a future date not having any service to offer at a terminal.

The organ transport business has surged with consolidation in the segment, providing Blade with a market share advantage and a base to build a network. This segment has TTM revenues of $71.8 million with the Short Distance platform, including Blade Airport, up at $45.0 million.

Blade Q4'22 Presentation

For Q4'22, Blade-reported revenues surged to $38.1 million, up 55% YoY. The company produced $146.1 million in annual revenues, and analysts have a target for 2023 revenues approaching $200 million.

The company has a low flight margin currently, with the business still in ramp-up mode. In the seasonally slowest quarter, the flight margin was only 14.3%, with the annual margin at 15.7%. The flight profit did importantly grow 38% over last Q4 to reach $5.4 million.

Blade Air Q4'22 Earnings Release

The long-term targets are for the flight margins to produce adjusted EBITDA margins in the 35% to 40% range once the business is fully built out with more leverage from a larger route network. As the company enters 2023, Blade Air should start building a global brand name with services around the globe from New York City to Canada to Europe.

The company had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.0 million in the quarter. While management didn't promise a date for reaching EBITDA profits, Blade Air continues heading towards a profitable path.

Ridiculous Value

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. stock has fallen all the way to the $3s again on the market disruption from the ongoing banking crisis. Blade Air only has a market cap of $250 million now, with an enterprise value dipping below $50 million with a cash balance of $195 million and an asset-light business, reducing any need to purchase expensive aircraft.

Analysts predict the air mobility company produces nearly $200 million in revenue for 2023 with another jump to $271 million in 2024. Blade Air beat Q4'22 analyst estimates by $2.4 million, setting up a potential boost in 2023 revenues, though the macro headwinds could cool demand.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. stock has a ridiculous forward EV/S multiple, with BLDE stock falling so low. The multiple is far below 1x now at a valuation where a stock becomes a massive bargain.

Data by YCharts

Blade Air definitely isn't without risk in the race to consolidate an existing market with vast opportunities for expansion with new EVAs. The company will ultimately face a competitive market, and building a strong brand and reaching profits is a must over the next couple of years before competitors arrive in mass.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. is extremely cheap here as the market continues to throw away most companies going public via a SPAC. At some point, Blade Air Mobility, Inc. stock will exit the penalty box and investors buying at prices far below 1x EV/S multiples will be rewarded.