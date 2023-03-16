Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 3:04 PM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)
Call Start: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:04 AM ET

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

March 16, 2023 08:30 ET

Company Participants

Jesse Miller - Investor Relations

Roger Rawlins - Chief Executive Officer

Doug Howe - President of DSW

Jared Poff - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Designer Brands Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jesse Miller, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jesse Miller

Good morning. Earlier today, the company issued a press release comparing results of operations for the 13-week and 52-week periods ended January 28, 2023, to the 13-week and 52-week periods ended January 29, 2022.

Please note, that the financial results that we will reference during the remainder of today's call excludes certain adjustments recorded under GAAP unless specified otherwise. For a complete reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings, please reference our press release. Additionally, please note that remarks made about the future expectations, plans and prospects of the company constitute forward-looking statements. Results may differ materially due to various factors listed in today's press release and the company's public filings with the SEC. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Joining us today are Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer; Jared Poff, Chief Financial Officer; and Doug Howe, incoming CEO of DBI and President of DSW.

Now, let me turn over the call to Roger.

Roger Rawlins

Thanks, Jesse. Thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning, especially our associates who I know are listening in today. I'm proud of the results we posted this year, delivering an adjusted EPS at the top of our original annual guidance. allergen that has proven to be a very challenging environment.

