Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.35K Followers

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCQX:CTSDF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shaun Maine - Group Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Volk - Board Chairman

Greg Berard - Global President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Smith - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Rob Goff - Echelon

Rob Young - Canaccord Genuity

Stephanie Price - CIBC

David Kwan - TD Securities

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

John Shao - National Bank of Canada

Rini Sharma - BMO Capital Markets

Daniel Rosenberg - Paradigm Capital

Divya Goyal - Scotia Capital Inc.

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Your main hosts today are Shaun Maine, Group CEO, and Thomas Volk, Board Chair, Greg Berard, Global President and CEO and Matt Smith, Interim CFO.

Before we begin, I am required to provide the forward-looking statements respecting forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of Converge and all of its representatives that are on this call. All statements made on this call will contain forward-looking information. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or production in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information and material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information, are contained in Converge's filings with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.