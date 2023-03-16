Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFWFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.35K Followers

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCPK:CFWFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Olinek - CFO

Pat Powell - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets

Cole Pereira - Stifel

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Calfrac Well Services Limited Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we'll conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Olinek. Please go ahead.

Mike Olinek

Thank you, Joelle. Good morning, and welcome to our discussion of Calfrac Well Services Fourth Quarter 2022 Results. Joining me on the call today is Pat Powell, Calfrac's CEO.

This morning's conference call will be conducted as follows. Pat will provide some opening commentary, after which I will summarize the financial position and performance of the company. Pat will then provide an outlook for Calfrac's business and some closing remarks. After the completion of our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to questions. In a news release issued earlier today, Calfrac reported its fourth quarter 2022 results. Please note that all financial figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Some of our comments today will refer to non-IFRS measures such as adjusted EBITDA. Please see our news release for additional disclosure on these financial measures. Our comments today will also include forward-looking statements regarding Calfrac's future results and prospects. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our expectations. Please see this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.