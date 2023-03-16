Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (SOSSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 3:42 PM ETSonae, SGPS, S.A. (SOSSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.35K Followers

Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (OTC:SOSSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

João Dolores - Board Member and CFO

Luís Mota Duarte - CFO and Executive Director, Sierra

Rui Almeida - CFO and Executive Director, MC

Conference Call Participants

João Pinto - JB Capital

Guilherme Sampaio - CaixaBank BPI

Artur Amaro - CaixaBI

António Seladas - AS Independent Research

Operator

We welcome you to the Sonae’s Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. During the presentation hosted by Mr. João Dolores, Sonae’s CFO, all participants will be on a listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after his presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand the conference over to Mr. João Dolores. Please go ahead, sir.

João Dolores

Thank you very much. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Sonae's conference call for our 2022 results. As usual, beside myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call Steven Wise [ph] from BrightPixel; Hugo Martins from Zeitreel; Luís Mota Duarte from Sierra; Paulo Simões from Worten; and Rui Almeida from MC.

As you all know, after two challenging years due to the pandemic, 2022 was another eventful year for the global economy, with a lot of geopolitical and macroeconomic instability, which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and that continues to impact our businesses as well as our daily lives. And this is particularly relevant when we see record high inflationary trends particularly in food inflation that reached new highs at the end of December.

We also have been witnessing rising mortgage interest expenses, soaring energy prices, and supply chain disruptions. But all-in-all, Sonae was able to deliver a very resilient performance, with NAV standing at €4 billion, in line with last year, despite the turbulence in capital markets that also affected our TSR, but benefiting from the value accretive portfolio moves

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.