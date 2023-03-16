Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (OTC:SOSSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

João Dolores

Thank you very much. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Sonae's conference call for our 2022 results. As usual, beside myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call Steven Wise [ph] from BrightPixel; Hugo Martins from Zeitreel; Luís Mota Duarte from Sierra; Paulo Simões from Worten; and Rui Almeida from MC.

As you all know, after two challenging years due to the pandemic, 2022 was another eventful year for the global economy, with a lot of geopolitical and macroeconomic instability, which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and that continues to impact our businesses as well as our daily lives. And this is particularly relevant when we see record high inflationary trends particularly in food inflation that reached new highs at the end of December.

We also have been witnessing rising mortgage interest expenses, soaring energy prices, and supply chain disruptions. But all-in-all, Sonae was able to deliver a very resilient performance, with NAV standing at €4 billion, in line with last year, despite the turbulence in capital markets that also affected our TSR, but benefiting from the value accretive portfolio moves made during the year and the good operational performance of our businesses.

The year ended with a strengthened financial position for the group that allows us to maintain our dividend policy and increase dividend per share by 5% year-on-year.

So, taking a closer look at our performance during the year. I will start by presenting the evolution of our net asset value. 2022 was a tough year for equity markets with high volatility underpinned by significant headwinds. Notably inflation, geopolitical tensions, slowing economic growth, and also an uncertain earnings scenario weighing on the minds of investors and this resulted in increased market rotation.

Despite recovering in Q4, Sonae's share was no exception and fell 7% in the year, with total shareholder return reaching minus 2% at the end of the year. Under this turbulence in capital markets, implicit valuation multiples were negatively impacted and consequently, our NAV slightly dropped.

However, given our business' operational performance and our portfolio value-accretive movements, we were able to offset most of the negative impact and at the end of 2022, the value of our portfolio stood in line with 2021 at €40 billion.

In terms of portfolio management activity, during the year, we increased the direct stake in NOS and Sonaecom ended its partnership in ZOPT, a move which was fully aligned with our intention to remain a reference shareholder of NOS and to ensure the adequate conditions for the company to deploy its ambitious strategy.

BrightPixel did several moves in its portfolio, namely the sale of stakes in Maxive, StyleSage, Cellwize, and CiValue, apart from the acquisition of several minority stakes and some follow-on investments.

In fact, BrightPixel cash gain a total of €18.8 million of proceeds during the year, representing a cash-on-cash ratio of 2.3 times and at the end of 2022, its active portfolio NAV amounted to €305 million.

Universo finally completed the sale of MBS that was pending regulatory authorizations, with a cash in of €10.4 million and a capital gain of €81 million. Moreover, the company also made an important move by announcing a new 50-50 equity partnership with Bankinter Consumer Finance Portugal for the creation of a leading consumer credit operator in Portugal.

Sonae increased its stake in Sierra to 90% and in fact, we have just completed and announced today to the market the acquisition of the remaining 10% and we now own 100% of the company. This last stake was acquired for €88.6 million, which represented 10% discounts over the company's NAV.

In the meantime, this week, the Portuguese market regulator registered our voluntary tender offer on Sonaecom shares at €2.5 per share. Results of this operation will be known on April 17.

Now, moving on to our consolidated results. Turnover increased 12% year-on-year in Q4 and surpassed €2 billion. This was mainly fueled by MC and Worten and led to an 11% growth in the year to a total of €7.7 billion.

MC maintained its positive track record with strong topline evolution, 11.5% to €6 billion, driven by both food and health and wellness double-digit growth. The food formats continued to deliver very strong topline increases, mainly associated with rising prices, but more than offset despite decrease in like-for-like volumes trading down to own brands and mix effects.

The non-food formats continued to benefit from the normalization of consumption after the pandemic restrictions and saw solid double-digit growth in the year. So, total turnover at MC increased 14% year-on-year in Q4 with a like-for-like figure of 12% to €1.7 billion, leading the annual figure to reach €6 billion at the end of the year, 11.5% again year-on-year with a like-for-like of 9.6%.

Worten was also an important contributor to our consolidated topline performance with a growth of 8% to €401 million in Q4 and a total like-for-like of 5%. In accumulated terms, the growth in electronics and appliances as well as the new categories pushed the year's turnover to €1.2 billion at 5.4% year-on-year increase and a 3.8% like-for-like growth.

Zeitreel also showed a positive recovery, growing 12% in total and practically reaching the 2019 sales level, which was a very good result given the last two years very much impacted by the pandemic.

Both MC and Worten were able to reinforce their market leadership during the year in a very demanding context.

In terms of profitability and despite the topline performance, our consolidated underlying EBITDA reached €635 million in 2022, an increase of 6% below the evolution in turnover given the margin contraction from 8.6% to 8.2%. And this was mainly due to our important efforts to absorb parts of the purchase price increases to protect families and their budgets and also the very harsh pressures we felt on our retail businesses in terms of cost base, mainly due to higher energy prices, which increased by more than €30 million in the year.

MC, in particular, saw a solid underlying EBITDA margin decreasing 0.6 percentage points year-on-year to 9.4%, mainly due to product mix and trading down movements, and also the substantial increase in energy costs.

Worten, as previously mentioned, had some strong effects on the cost base combined with its ongoing digital transformation, which led to a margin decrease of 47 basis points in the year to 6.2%.

Still, our businesses were able to sustain the pressures -- these pressures with an outstanding level of resilience and a clear long-term perspective on their value propositions and reinforce their competitive positions.

In all concerns consolidated EBITDA, we reached €383 million in Q4, driving the full year figure to €927 million versus €732 million back in 2021 also due to significant capital gains in the year, namely from the disposals of MBS at Maxive, which I mentioned before, and the higher contributions from equity method accounted businesses, which totaled €129 million in 2022 versus €79 million in 2021.

Direct result in Q4 reached €244 million, an increase of €156 million, driven mostly by the capital gains from the sale of assets. And in the year, direct results reached €449 million, an increase of €192 million, fueled by capital gains and other non-recurrence impacts, equity method contributions and obviously the evolution at underlying EBITDA level.

Indirect results stood at minus €43 million in 2022, very much driven by Q4 where we had a negative €92 million of indirect result and this was mainly influenced by negative impacts in valuations of Sierra's investment properties in an environment of yield expansion, despite the operational improvements of its assets, which were quite positive.

Also, the negative impact in the valuation of BrightPixel's portfolio also helped by the evolution in exchange rates. And last but not least, some impairments related to our fashion businesses considering the expected negative impact from the macroeconomic context of fashion consumption.

Excluding non-recurrent results, mainly related to asset sales, net results reached €179 million year-over-year and minus 17% year-on-year, mostly driven by indirect results. Notwithstanding at the end of 2022, net results stood at €342 million in total, a 28% growth versus 2021, driven by the effects that I previously mentioned.

In terms of cash flow generation, in 2022, our cash flow benefited from our business' positive operational performances and also our portfolio management activity with €300.1 million [ph] in total in terms of proceeds from asset sales from the operations which already mentioned, then we have MBS BrightPixel with the highlights for Maxive.

We continue to invest in our business units, a total of €634 million, related with both operational and M&A activities. And in total, cash flow generation reached €187 million in 2022 before dividends paid. Therefore, net debt decreased further to €540 million, the lowest level in many, many years, despite the strong investment efforts, which demonstrates once again the group's financial strength and led the holding LTV to just below 6% to 5.9%.

The group's capital structure remains solid with comfortable leverage ratios and robust liquidity levels, and an average maturity profile of more than four years.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that 68% of our total long-term credit facilities are now linked sustainable green or ESG performance, which clearly demonstrates our commitment to sustainability.

Regarding dividends and in compliance with our established policy, the Board of Directors will propose to shareholders a 5% dividend increase to €0.537 per share, which corresponds to a current dividend yield of 5.7%. Despite the challenging year, we remain committed to taking care of our people and our planet and are well on track to achieve our ambitious targets in these fronts.

Sonae's business has reduced by 24% versus 2018, their Scope 1 plus 2 GHG emissions, in line with our commitment to have carbon neutral operations by 2040. In terms of plastics, our businesses reached 80% of packaging recyclability in our own brand products in 2022. One more step towards our commitment to have 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable plastic by 2025.

In fact, the group was recognized by CDP, with an A- rating for our efforts in the fight against climate change. And besides the positive performance regarding our historical targets, we also established a new commitment, the zero deforestation commitment by 2030, subscribed by our portfolio companies and continue to involve our portfolio companies in our Sonae Forest Project.

In the social front, we reached our target of leadership positions held by women one year ahead of time at 39%. Sonae's commitment towards gender equality promotion was recognized as we were included for the second consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index with a score of 85.6%, which surpassed the world average of 72.9%. Very importantly, this year, we also reinforced by 47% the investment in our communities to €31 million.

Going forward, the outlook remains highly uncertain and volatile as you all know. The inflationary trends and rising interest rates will continue to impact households disposable incomes and their consumption patterns.

So, for 2023 and as a holding company, we will continue to deal with this demanding context. We will keep supporting our portfolio companies to quickly adapt to these changing circumstances and also future group their business models. And given our strong financial position, the strength of our portfolio and the quality of our people, we continue to be well-positioned to face the emerging risks and capture the opportunities that lie ahead.

Thank you very much and you can now open the session to Q&A.

Our first question comes from João Pinto from JB Capital. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

João Pinto

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I would like to start with Sonae MC. If you could comment on the consumer environment in the beginning of 2023, the gap between food inflation and like-for-like at the end of last year was quite high and food inflation remains very high in the beginning of the year. How are you seeing this gap between like-for-like and food inflation evolving in the beginning of this year?

My second question also on Sonae MC. There are a lot of press reports talking about investigations from the Food Safety Authority in Portugal. Do you know what kind of impact this may have? Is there any similar crisis in the past that resulted in some kind of impact for supermarkets? And also on Sonae MC, could you update us on your store opening plans for 2023?

And finally for Sonae Holdings, could you update us on your CapEx plans for 2023? And specifically, if you aim to increase your stake at NOS, because in the prospectus for Sonaecom, you say that you would like to reinforce your position in the company? Thank you very much.

João Dolores

Thank you, João. Maybe I can start with the holding question. And I will also touch upon the Food Safety Authority question. And then I will hand it over to Rui to follow-up on the MC-specific question.

So, starting with CapEx for 2023. Look, what I can tell you is that we will continue to deploy investments in our current businesses, which are consistent with the strategy that we have been developing at each business unit.

And so we have the financial strength, as I mentioned, not only at the holding company, but also at each individual business unit to continue to invest in our markets. And that means continuing to invest in expansion where it makes sense, namely, in food retail, and I will let Rui cover that point in a minute.

Continue to invest in IT, for instance, at Worten, which is the critical element in Worten's value proposition, continue to invest in development opportunities and investment management opportunities at Sierra. And so each of the business units will continue to deploy CapEx according to its strategy, obviously, not deploying CapEx to reinforce its network.

Regarding the specific point on NOS, reinforcing our stake in NOS. So, we've always said that we feel comfortable with the level of exposure that we have right now at NOS. So, we do not have a short-term desire to increase are stake in the company.

What we said in the prospectus of Sonaecom is that -- and to clarify Sonaecom is a natural vehicle for us to invest in telecom and technology. And so as you know, we currently have a direct stake in NOS at Sonae. And so in the future, the right place for that stake to be in the portfolio is within Sonaecom. So, it's likely that Sonaecom would probably take -- invest in that space.

And if we feel somewhere down the road that it makes sense for us to reinforce our position in NOS, we also always have that flexibility, but it's not a short-term priority.

Regarding the investigation from the Food Safety Authority, and I will let Rui complement this one as well. But I think what's happened is that there's a lot of information right now in the Portuguese media which is being taken out of context and used -- and using some isolated cases to generalize behavior and approach by distributors and food retailers in the country.

So, I want to make this very clear. So, the Food Safety Authority does inspections -- hundreds of inspections every year in our stores and this is all different. And so they continue to make these inspections. And I can tell you that we make many more inspections internally -- thousands of inspections internally in our operations every year as well.

What came into news was that the Food Authority found some differences between the prices that were on the shelves and the prices that were then actually charged when customers paid at the [Indiscernible]. This is -- unfortunately it happens, but we are talking about residual cases and it happens both ways. So, we have instances in which prices are higher at the shelves and situations in which prices are lower.

And so this has been reported in the news and used instrumentalized by people to convey some messages, which we cannot at condone and which we cannot agree with. But I can tell you that nothing that has been reported is out of the ordinary.

We agree that the Authority continues to do its inspections, but these are really residual cases that are not representative of what happens in retail, in general, and especially in our stores.

Rui, do you want to take the MC question?

Rui Almeida

Sure. If I may, first of all, hello João, thank you for your question. And if I may, João, I will complement your answer, which is absolutely correct. And I would add two or three comments.

The very first is there are several investigations generally promoted by Azai [ph] and other authorities that we feel very comfortable with those investigations. We feel very comfortable. We help them to continue to do those investigations. We feel totally -- we feel that those -- that procedures are totally correct and we help them to conclude.

But in the -- for instance, just to give some hints or some conclusions regarding the -- what happened in -- during 2015 to 2021 -- to the end of 2021, we had several investigations that came out being having six proceedings, five of them were closed. And we only have a fine of €10,000 in just one case, because it was actually marginal in what those things that for instance well mentioned a while ago. But it was not crime. It was just a fine. Nothing had in regarding sort [Indiscernible].

Regarding the other questions you raised, starting by, for instance, the expansion plan for next year. We are planning to continue to keep our investment plan, enlarging our footprint in proximity stores. We are counting to open between 15 to 20 [Indiscernible], approximately stores and two to three stores of mobile, meaning large supermarkets. Apart from those stores in the food area, we continue to complement those stores with complementary formats, five-by-five [ph] of those stores by 12, NOS and ZOPT [ph] in the forward side, well, obviously, and then to continue to grow in terms of Alpha and Beauty in Iberia with add-now [ph] format.

Regarding the other question you raised what concerns the actual trading momentum? Well, we continue to grow in a double-digit growth. Yes, it's true. And we see that the inflation rate continues to be very high, but we need to consider that we also see that trading down phenomena continues to be very impressive.

Last year, we saw the product level in customer investment good increasing its way in our portfolio of sales by 3% or 4% or points. And in the last two months of this year, February and January, fast-moving consumer goods continue to increase their weight by almost 6 percentage points.

That means that the consumers are pretty much as João said in the very beginning are pretty much aware of their concerns about the disposable income. They are finding solutions to fight against the increasing of products with the same level of quality the products might have.

I don't feel very comfortable because consumers are telling us that they trust our brand. They trust the products that we sell. And they trust our value proposal when we offer them more products or -- which more -- even a very wide range of products of private life.

Meaning, yes, inflation rate when, for instance, the National Institute for Statistics or even ourselves, we compute the inflation. Generally, we compute prices, but the evolution of prices year-on-year, obviously. And we compute that evolution on average rate.

But what we are seeing today is people are changing and starting to consume products with a lower price, even to instance the levels of products that they are considering in terms of product level.

Meaning, we are not seeing such a decrease in terms of volumes. What we are seeing is the trading down phenomenon is basically maintaining marginally decreasing year-on-year -- sorry, in a like-for-like basis, in the total, we are basically increasing our volumes. But what is happening is that the fact the [Indiscernible] volumes, the prices, the inflation rate basket for the consumers is much lower comparing to the inflation rate we see. If we compute the average price of old cars that we have in our portfolio.

I hope I could -- I'd be effective answering to your questions, João.

João Pinto

Yes, that was very clear. Thank you very much.

João Dolores

Thank you, João.

The next question comes from the line of Guilherme Sampaio from CaixaBank BPI. Please go ahead.

Guilherme Sampaio

Hello. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. So, three from my, one on net debt, second on Sonae MC, and the third on Sierra. So, first on the net debt, so very encouraging net debt performance this quarter. How you seeing the working capital in the first quarter of 2023?

Second on MC, I appreciate your comments of the adverse consumer environment. But can you touch upon your EBITDA growth expectations on Sonae MC for 2023? So, you see EBITDA growing in euro terms?

And third, on Sierra, do you expect now at year end 2023 at higher levels versus year end 2022? Thank you.

João Dolores

Sorry, again, can you just repeat the question on Sierra, please?

Guilherme Sampaio

Yes. So, in terms of NAV, how are you seeing the NAV at end of this year comparing to year end 2022?

João Dolores

Okay. Very good. So, I'll take the first one and then I'll ask Rui and Luís to comment the questions or to reply to the questions on MC and Sierra.

Look, regarding working capital, we expect basically to have the same efficiency and management of working capital as we've enjoyed recently as we've achieved recently. Obviously, we keep monitoring the situation, particularly in what regards our suppliers -- our larger and smaller suppliers.

And given the difficulties that some of our suppliers are feeling, we have to be careful in the way we manage this. But to be honest, I think at this point in time, we are quite confident that we will be able to maintain the same level of efficiency in working capital management going into typically. Rui you want to comment on the MC question?

Rui Almeida

Sure. Thank you, João. Hi, Guilherme. Well, thank you for your question. Well, again, as João said in his presentation, initial presentation, it's very difficult to anticipate what could happen in Portugal -- in Portuguese market during 2023. So the environment is a little bit volatile. And frankly, it's very difficult to anticipate the major drivers of the Portuguese agreement. But unless, I would try to answer with the same way, I answered it last year.

Generally, we don't provide guidance is up or forecasts, internal forecasts for the year end. But we -- what we generally say is that, we continue to protect and to shield our customers against inflation. We continue to be to focus in trying to find new ways to become a little bit more efficient. We continue to find ways to improve our value proposal to be better recognized by our customers and being awarded by that.

We continue to focus in margin our footprint in the Portuguese market with mainly with the proximity stores in bigger cities. And we fight, again, to continue to increase our EBITDA in Euros. We -- again, if we are asking as well what would be the margin factor, we don't know, we don't know how to be the final results of this year.

Having considering the major topics I raised by another focus on customer, focus on trying to continue to grow and getting market share. Continue to offer the best prices to our customers and best solutions and to continue to have our team quickly motivated to continue to be one of the best players in the market.

Guilherme Sampaio

Thank you.

João Dolores

Okay Luís.

Luís Mota Duarte

For next year, on the evolution of our NAV and expected evolution for 2023, I mean, as you know, we don't get specific guidance, but let me help you in terms of some of the sentiment and operating improvement that we're seeing in our business at the moment. Very simplistically put to the NAV evolution of two factors of our operating performance and of the valuation of the different assets that we have shopping centers and un-shopping centers.

In terms of operating performance and our business has performed very well in 2022 and we are performing very well in 2023. Our shopping center sales are increasing year-to-date by around 15% at 1-5 across all the different assets across Europe on a very consistent basis. So from an operating point of view, we are seeing strong sales growth. We are seeing occupancy rates in the order of 98% and we've seen collection rates in the order of about 100%.

So again, and continuing what we saw last year have been for a while post COVID, the shopping center portfolio is performing extremely well. So from an operating point of view, we are very happy.

In terms of valuations and yield evolutions, I guess the $1 million question is what will happen with interest rates. The fact that I can tell you that -- and as you know, is that interest rate expectations today are not very different from what they were at the end of last year when the last valuations were conducted. We saw yields increasing by around between 25 and 50 basis points depending on the different assets last year, reflecting the significant increase in interest rate that we saw last year.

If expectations stay the same this year, there should not be a reason for valuers to change expectations on yields, but there is a big push in terms of sentiment and in terms of general retail sentiment.

So also factually, I think it's worth bearing in mind that shopping centers are the real estate asset classes that have had that saw the most or the largest yield diversion over the last couple of years, particularly with yields increasing while many other asset classes saw yields decreasing. So when comparing us against the risk free rate, we are in a better place than what other sectors are at the moment.

So, again, it will depend very much on interest rate expectations. What I can tell you is that from an operating point of view, year-to-date, we've had a very strong performance, which is a continuation of what we saw last year, but the yield evolution will depend on interest rate evolution and investment sentiment across the board.

Guilherme Sampaio

Okay. Thank you very much.

João Dolores

Thank you, Guilherme.

The next question comes from the line of Artur Amaro from CaixaBI. Please go ahead.

Artur Amaro

Hi, good afternoon. I have three questions if I may sneak in there quick. First of all, if you can disclose the share the penetration of private labels and if this percentage has increased or decreased, I assume it has increased over the last quarters. Also, if you can disclose the incidence of promotional investment at the moment and again, if it has increased or decreased versus the previous quarters? And a quick reminder of how many stores you plan to open this year? Thank you.

João Dolores

Hi, Artur. So I assume all three questions relate to MC.

Artur Amaro

Yes.

João Dolores

So I will ask Rui to cover them. Thank you.

Rui Almeida

Thank you. Thanks, João. Hi, Artur. Just -- start with the first question, the private label, is working roughly 35% in March this year, 35% almost 5% to 6% more than it was working last year. And it ended the -- this year of 2022, waiting a little bit more than 31%. But this is the first seasonal impact -- seasonal effect during the -- our portfolio more 4 percentage points than it was waiting in the final year of 2021.

Regarding the promotional activity, yes, the promotional activity is representing roughly 50% of our total sales, more or less same level of the market was slightly a little bit more, but not aligned with the market as with same figure that we had in 2021. The third question, I missed -- could you repeat?

Artur Amaro

Sure. How many stores you plan to open at the MC 2022?

Rui Almeida

Okay.

Artur Amaro

…the area of 20, but just --

Rui Almeida

Yes, yes. As I was a while ago, I said to, we -- I need to open -- planning to open while in proximity stores, couldn’t be one year between 15% to 20% in which is large supermarkets. Between two, three, -- three I would bet on three, because it depends on the permits that we could get for open this -- past this year. And also several stores, the well, you need to understand that with the majority of the other stores, like through wells and no, etcetera, they are complementary and they open as long as we open the other stores.

The other part, we continue to invest in enlarging our footprint in North of Spain with at formats. We plan to open six to seven stores this year in the North of Spain enlarging will be our operations that is going quite well. Giving the confidence to continue to invest in Spain.

Artur Amaro

Okay. Thanks very much, Rui. Very clear.

João Dolores

Thank you, Artur.

And the next question comes from the line of António Seladas from AS Independent Research. Please go ahead.

António Seladas

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. First, I have two related with Sierra, one with an Sonae MC and just one question with Grosvenor. So Sierra, I didn't understand very well the rationale to increase just by 25 basis points. The discount rates in Brazil and Colombia, 50 basis points. So I guess that spreads went down, but maybe you can explain better and if interest rates stay where they are in one year time, it means that you don't need to increase your discount interest rates. I'm right or not?

And second question is Sierra, and related with your CapEx. Your capital spending over the last two quarters were very intense. So can you provide some color what are you acquiring? What are you buying?

Regarding Sonae MC, if you can provide some color in terms of competitive environment, because I just see in newspapers a couple of days ago that you lost market share in 2022, how is the market -- how is the competitive environment regarding your competitors [indiscernible] and Mercadona?

And last question, Grosvenor stake, so I didn't understand if you will try to concentrate all the stake under Sonaecom, yes or not?

João Dolores

Thank you, António. I can take the final question. So the final question really depends on the outcome of the tender offer that we have in the market right now. And so obviously, if we are able to deal with the company, it doesn't really matter because we will integrate the company 100% in Sonae.

If that is not the case, what I said is that probably given the liquidity that we have at Sonaecom, that one obvious investment would be to transfer all over the majority of the shares that we own at Sonae to Sonaecom. But we will have to wait for the end of the offer period and then we will obviously see what comes out of it and we will take our decision. I will ask Luís to comment on the Sierra one first.

Luís Mota Duarte

Thank you very much, António. Around yield one I did not say that the yield changed by 25 basis points in Europe and 60 basis points in Brazil.

António Seladas

That you mentioned in the press release. I think that you wrote it in the press release.

Luís Mota Duarte

Well, no, no. But in any case, the yields varied differently across different asset classes. This is on average that's where they moved between 25 and 50 basis points. But just to clarify on the logic as to why those 25 basis points firstly. That is not our decision. I mean, the valuations are done by independent valuers that rotate frequently in very market standard terms.

The other thing to bear in mind is that when you compare year cap rates, or yields against the risk free rate, which typically the difference should be the risk profile of the different asset classes. The spread between shopping center yields and the risk free rate was at the historic high before the increase in interest rates most recently. And it was at an historic high even compared to other asset classes.

If you compare that with the actual risk profile of the shopping centers, And I think if anything, the shopping centers have weathered extremely well and to underline the world extremely the COVID-19. But also the whole discussions that have been around e-commerce, et cetera. As I mentioned, shopping centers performed very well last year with sales increasing currently ends 2019. This year, we are seeing increases again to 15%. So with occupancy rates high, with the collection rates high, we don't see a change in the risk profile of shopping center.

And therefore, the further interest rate increase, the risk premium was way above what it should be given the risk profile of the shopping centers, particularly when compared to other advertisers. So it's very, very normal and expectable that the yields in shopping centers haven't moved as much as they have in other sectors.

I think that's an important consideration to bear in mind across the board. When we -- to your second question around CapEx, so we have spent a meaningful amount of CapEx and I would maybe provide it simplistically in three main avenues. One of them has to do with Brazil where we have increased our share -- our shares in Brazil to a stake of 5.3% in the combined entity now, which is the post-merger entity, where we have invested roughly €60 million 6-0.

Then we have significant investment into our development pipeline, as you know, as part of our renewed strategy. We are going back to doing development. Most of mixed use residential plan offices where we have spent around say €40 million. And then there are additional CapEx initiatives that we are doing in our centers to consistently obviously increase their value and attract more customers.

And other investments that we're making as part of our investment management growth strategy. So what I would say is the exceptional figure from what you've seen in 2022 has to do mostly with our increased stake in Brazil. I hope that answers your question.

António Seladas

Okay. So you mentioned in Brazil 6-0, €60 million?

Luís Mota Duarte

Yes.

António Seladas

Okay. Thank you very much.

João Dolores

I think, actually, I think, I think, you have a few questions.

Rui Almeida

Yes, yes, well, António, thank you for your question. I expect the opportunity to rephrase what generally I say regarding the mortgages. It's very difficult to very hard to give you a precise figure regarding the -- our market share because there are no single entity providing that data. But we generally follow the data that Nielsen provides the market. We feel very comfortable with the data that Nielsen provides generally. And after that, we -- after some of the months, we can check that figure regarding from the data, for instance, that the bank took our office. So about the total market and total industry in Portugal.

And then according to the figures that the sub-companies provide, because they have listed like for instance, Jerónimo Martins or even Mercadona, as you may realize, yes, they provide some figures. And those figures are totally aligned with the figures that the Nielsen provides us in terms of the evolution of market share.

Having said that, according to Nielsen we increased our market share by 10 basis points in 2022 comparing to 2021, basically the same that, for instance, Jerónimo Martins increased in 2022. And in fact, it's certainly true because we had more or less same levels of growth in Portugal. The growth that was a little bit higher than comparing to the market, the evolution of the market -- that figure was provided by Nielsen. Again, we are growing in terms of market share. We are seen, we are anticipating, we are feeling that when we are visiting our stores as well and all the researchers that we do confirm that situation.

Frankly, I know that you probably are mentioning and I'm mentioning the other entity that is providing some information that we don't feel very comfortable to accept.

António Seladas

Okay. And what about -- in what competitive environment, do you think that is tougher now than 12 months ago for instance or it's pretty much the same?

Rui Almeida

Sure, sure. I apologize for trying to -- not answering to your question. Well, as you may understand, we have now in this market more square meters comparing to the number of square meters we had two or three years ago meaning, market displacement. But we feel we are continuing offering and we are totally -- and dedicated to continue to enlarge our value proposition to reinforce our value proposal and we feel confident that we will continue to -- continue gaining market share. As we continue to invest in our talks in the performance that they are doing, they are very successful in our portfolio of stores.

António Seladas

Okay. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Rui Almeida

Thank you very much.

João Dolores

Thank you, António.

João Dolores

Okay. So if there are no further questions, thank you very much for attending our call. And we look forward to speaking again in May when we release our Q1 2023 results. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

