Oscar Health: So Many Issues, But Hard To Ignore The Upside Potential

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)
Summary

  • Oscar Health, Inc. looks almost absurdly undervalued at a market cap of ~$620m.
  • The company has >$3bn cash and is forecasting revenues of >$6bn in FY23 and losses of <$200m.
  • The tech-enabled health insurer may have become something of a laughingstock but has grown to >1m members.
  • Oscar needs the ACA market to hold up and to sharpen up most elements of its business - any hint that it can do that ought to drive its valuation back >$1bn.
  • The company has made mistakes and its tech startup mindset may not suit the health insurance business - but I would make OSCR shares a fairly strong buy.
Shot of an unrecognisable man assembling building blocks with medical icons on them

PeopleImages

Investment Overview

If the market is valuing a listed company that reported $1.6bn of cash and equivalents, and $1.4bn of short term investments as of YE22 at a ~$650m market capitalization, it's probably safe to assume it harbors very serious doubts about that company's

Oscar Health membership

Oscar Health membership (Oscar Health 10K submission)

Oscar Health revenues & premiums ceded

Oscar revenues & premiums ceded (Oscar health 10K submission)

Oscar Health - Medical loss ratio calculation

Medical loss ratio calculation (Oscar Health 10K submission)

Oscar Health FY 2023 Guidance

Oscar 2023 Guidance (Earnings Presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OSCR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

