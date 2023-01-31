Thomas Barwick

Introduction

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is one of the main players in the theme park industry. Currently, FUN stock is trading at a discount compared to its peers and looks buyable; however, the macroenvironment does not seem very encouraging for a positive outlook. This would warrant some caution as the company's performance can be affected by a weakening consumer.

Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. is a limited partnership company that focuses on managing various parks around the USA and Canada. Recall some famous theme parks like Cedar Point, Kings Dominion, and the Schlitterbahn water parks. It tries to offer various kinds of rides, from family rides and kid-friendly attractions to shows and live entertainment. It also has thrill rides for those looking for something intense and agitating.

Their parks are located around the USA, including states like Ohio, California, Texas, Pennsylvania and Virginia to mention some, with one located in Ontario, Canada. The remaining locations, along with other information to be used for this article, are in their most recent 10-K filing.

Simple But Effective

There have been many companies that have tried to diversify and enhance their results by performing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) outside of their area of expertise to create a conglomerate. Such conglomerates, like 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) often diversify as they find value in having many businesses in one umbrella; however, few can actually execute this strategy properly. Even companies like Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL) had to shut down projects like Google Stadia and Google+ simply because they were not properly executed.

One major advantage that Cedar Fair has over another corporation like The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is that it is a theme park pure play, which allows it to have more control and expertise dedicated to that one business.

Granted, I highly doubt it is as easy as "just put some big rides and boom." Previously being a consumer for competitor parks, it is pretty noticeable that the entry tickets aren't the only way for them to make money, as concession stands and gift shops also help provide some extra revenues. This makes it so that there's another layer to how much potential revenue the company can gain, as well as the knowledge some staff must have.

To illustrate, here's their revenue mix as shown in their 10-K:

Revenue Mix (Cedar Fair)

Their admissions contribute about half of their revenues, meaning that their facilities related to their theme parks (such as food, merchandise, games, accommodations, hotels, other products) help with the remaining half. This is an effective business model at raking cash in with an operating margin of 28.6% according to Page 16 of their 2022 10-K, where this data was sourced from. This is at least good since it considers most of the expenses that already come into play when managing a business of this caliber.

Yet, I believe it is important to keep in mind that Cedar Fair's revenues may suffer greatly because of an external downturn since all their revenues depend on park attendance, which is correlated to demand for travel and leisure spending. While Cedar Fair benefits from being a standalone business that does one thing profitably and simply just does more of it, it also misses out on some of the protections of, for example, owning a winter park to protect it from seasonality, or owning a producer of any of the foodstuffs they have or could have in their park (an example would be Dippin' Dots), which allows them to have a somewhat related business that synergizes with them that can also generate revenues outside of their parks.

However, like stated earlier, this is a strategy that's hard to execute, so in my opinion, I think Cedar Fair is structurally good as it is.

Simple But Risky

Recall that concentration builds wealth, but diversification protects it. In a similar way, Cedar Fair might be trading at a discount due to a looming recession potentially affecting their numbers severely in the short-term future.

The company is highly dependent on their consumers, and as such they list it as one of their primary risk factors. Should the consumer be wiped out in this coming recession, it may take a while before Cedar Fair's performance returns to normal, unless you want to call the performance after "the new normal."

A few examples to look at that could help give insight are the consumer confidence index published by The Conference Board.

The Conference Board

As can be seen, consumer confidence has not returned back to levels seen during 2017 through 2019. While Cedar Fair was not performing as well as it could have in that period, it isn't a good omen when consumers are still struggling compared to the latter end of the 2010s era.

This is further accentuated by the fact that around 64% of consumers were living paycheck to paycheck. While this can be attributed to irresponsible spending habits, I do believe that some people genuinely barely keep up with the bills.

If the most people are struggling financially, then this could limit Cedar Fair's performance in the long run as they have fewer customers to gain wallet share from. The lower the revenue per customer, the lower the overall revenues for the season.

With a looming recession, if not that it already started with the collapse of major banks, it is hard to believe that the health of the consumer will sustain itself. Currently, I find it more likely that the consumer might actually weaken in the near-term future considering a few factors, such as the amount of homes or cars that were purchased, or overall consumer spending as a whole.

Here's some of the graphs to illustrate the point:

Total Vehicle Sales (U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis) U.S. Residential Sales (U.S. Census) Consumer Spending (U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)

If there is anything consistent to go by, 2021 was the year where consumers started spending a lot more ravenously while also purchasing big ticket items in the era of free money. However, as I say: "tragedies happen more than miracles," and free money is a miracle. A recession or even losing all your savings and assets are tragedies. Not preparing for them appropriately will cause some trouble for the consumer.

This will in turn point to what can potentially be a tougher time for Cedar Fair itself. Hopefully, the worst-case scenario (a depression) is avoided and Cedar Fair can survive. However, there are other points that could be discussed that can help this analysis further.

Recent Earnings

So, recent earnings were looking mixed on the surface. On the earnings call, there seems to be signs of momentum going into 2023 while management is focusing on improving revenue growth for the year. Meanwhile, Q4 revenue growth was 4% while margins continued improving.

So far, this looks good, but I think the bigger standout is how management feels about the company amid a rather grim future for the economy ahead. I will say, though, there is one more note that should be considered for this company:

The year-over-year unit decrease reflects a slow start to the sales program due to poor fall weather as well as a return to normal purchasing patterns coming out of the pandemic

While management does paint a bullish picture, there are a few notes of caution sprinkled around that help acknowledge that the macroeconomic environment does not look fantastic.

As such, are they taking the measures they need to prepare themselves financially? As for debt, the company is getting closer to reaching $2 billion in debt, which is about 4x their own EBITDA. Here's a quick overview of what their debt looks like over time.

Data by YCharts

As it's apparent, they aren't lying when it comes to getting their debt levels back in shape. Debt levels have decreased majorly since 2021 and look to be on track to go back to pre-pandemic levels, which can help with the company's liquidity.

While I wouldn't expect this trend to continue should management start to take a more relaxed stance towards debt, I think another factor worth checking is the health of their balance sheet.

Cedar Fair

As seen, the majority of their assets are long-term assets relating to their primary operations. They are light on inventory, cash, receivables and other forms of short-term assets, which means that they don't have too much liquidity easily available.

Cash Balance ((Cedar Fair))

However, they are taking a prudent approach as their cash holdings have increased rather modestly compared to the end of 2021, where cash stood at $60 million. In some way, they have some pretty decent numbers despite one bigger problem that I will point out:

Data by YCharts

I've observed that the company has negative equity due to liabilities exceeding assets. While this was worse a year ago when debt was higher, it is still a point of caution as they don't have enough assets to cover their liabilities.

Data by YCharts

To remember what quick ratios are, it is in simple terms an indicator of a company's liquidity. How many dollars of short-term liquid assets do they have to pay current responsibilities?

According to the chart right here, which can be evidenced by looking into their balance sheet again, they have about 43 cents for every dollar's worth of financial obligations for the year, which is not exactly a cheerful sight to behold.

Meanwhile, Cedar Fair is doing all it can to keep costs under control, even by stagnating employee wage growth as indicated here:

Based on the success of our strategies this past year, we are optimistic that we can again maintain our average seasonal wage rate to within 1% to 2% of 2022 levels although we will continue to manage rates as needed in order to ensure we have adequate staffing levels throughout the season.

While they will pay more generously for more difficult to fill positions, it doesn't look nice when their expectation is to have a practically flat seasonal wage rate. While they managed to cut some costs by going full-on cashless, it can hamper employee's feelings about working for the company. Currently, about 260 employees are represented by a labor union, while the company believes they have good employee relations. The fact that employees are represented by a union says otherwise to me, though. Their aims to keep labor costs flat further raise that concern.

While it can affect margins on the short term, I do believe there can be a better customer experience by keeping employees happy with a fat paycheck in the mail every two weeks or so. Treating employees better also seems to begin to factor into the consumer's spending habits as solidarity with their fellow human (or however they want to be identified as) beings is on the rise after the events of the pandemic.

With this information in mind already given, how does this factor into the company's valuation?

Valuation

Fortunately, for valuation purposes, Cedar Fair has some competitors that aren't heavily diversified corporations like Disney. The main ones I've noticed are SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) and Six Flags (NYSE:SIX), with SeaWorld being the biggest of the three by market cap. I think it's worth to start by comparing revenue growth and profit performance among the three.

Cedar Fair SeaWorld Six Flags Revenue $1.82B $1.73B $1.36B Operating Margin GAAP 28.5% 29.2% 26.8% GAAP Net Income $307.7M $291.2M $153.6M non-GAAP EPS $5.45 $4.64 $1.60 Equity ($591M) ($438M) ($951M) non-GAAP EPS multiple 8.4x 12.5x 15.9x Click to enlarge

I'll note that multiples and valuation take into consideration closing prices as of March 14th of 2022.

Very consistently, Cedar Fair has been valued a lot more modestly than its peers despite some peers like Six Flags showing slightly worse fundamentals than Cedar Fair yet being valued at similar market caps.

What this tells me is that instead of using my standard valuation of 20x EPS (which would have led to a whopping valuation of $109), it is a lot better to give a 12x valuation, which is closer to the competitor next in line, SeaWorld.

As for revenues, there is no need for revenue valuation since the company is very profitable, and for EBITDA valuations, we will use the adjusted EBITDA used in the earnings call:

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was a record $552 million, an increase of 9% or $47 million compared to $505 million for 2019.

My standard EBITDA valuation is about 5x, which will be used for this analysis. Free Cash Flow is calculated to be around $582.6, very identical to EBITDA. However, because there is a non-recurring benefit of $310 million from the sale of land, the company's actual Free Cash Flow would instead be $272.6 million. We can use a 12x ratio for Free Cash Flow valuations.

Due to the company's negative equity, I must apply a negative equity deduction to all valuation metrics equivalent to $11.38 per share. This uses the total Shares Outstanding as shown on Yahoo Finance (in the figure below) and to divide the total unitholder's deficit of $591 million.

Yahoo! Finance

Here's what Cedar Fair's valuation would look like with each valuation metric:

Ratio Pre-Equity Post-Equity EPS non-GAAP 12x $65.40 $54.02 EBITDA 5x $53.15 $41.77 Free Cash Flow 12x $62.99 $51.61 Click to enlarge

Consistently, however, Cedar Fair trades at generous valuations in comparison to its peers, and so it's valuation could be slightly higher.

Weighting all three valuations evenly after equity deductions would provide the company with an estimated price tag of $49.13. This would imply an upside compared to Cedar Fair's closing price of $45.62 as of March 14 of 2023 of 7.7%.

I would still have my price target slightly higher to provide a reasonable number, however it would still be based heavily on the valuation calculations we do. As such, my price target for the stock will be $50.

There isn't much upside on the short term for the risks that lie ahead, however the current performance of the company isn't taken too much into account by the market, which can allow for a reasonable entry point for prospective investors.

However, I do suggest to do your own diligence, because I may be wrong in any of my assumptions, and I could be downplaying the risk of a recession or consumer weakness too much. For now, though, the stock looks buyable, but with caution, hence the rating I will give below.

Conclusion

Cedar Fair, L.P. is a pretty well-established player in the theme park industry with quite reasonable valuations for the stock. However, upside would be rather limited with the current macroenvironment threatening to tamper with any potential future performance the company may have, as the company heavily depends on the strength of the consumer and a high demand for travel and theme parks.

It does play more effectively than its own peers, which could be an advantage in itself. It is also reducing its debt position and starting to shore up some cash, which shows a reasonable level of precaution taken by management to get their responsibilities under control.

Time will tell how Cedar Fair, L.P. stock performs, but as FUN stock is trading at an okay discount and the macroenvironment seems to be headed for a less enjoyable thrill ride, I will rate Cedar Fair a Hold with a price target of $50.